X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge

Danny Fenster is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: November 04, 2021 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: November 04, 2021 05:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
4

India's secret weapon to net climate gains

Nov 1, 2021
5

Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Nov 1, 2021
6

Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military

Nov 1, 2021
7

A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance

Nov 3, 2021
8

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

Nov 1, 2021
9

30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire

Nov 1, 2021
10

Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose

Nov 3, 2021
Support UCA News
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge

US journalist Danny Fenster was arrested in May as he tried to leave Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer said today.

Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country.

He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts.

At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.

The charge carries a maximum of five years in jail and the trial was expected to begin on Friday, he said.

"We do not know the exact reason for adding the immigration charge," he said, adding Fenster's visa was still valid when he was detained.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government

The new charge comes a day after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.

Richardson is in the country on a "private humanitarian mission," his organization said in a statement announcing the trip that did not mention whether he would seek Fenster's release.

The former governor of New Mexico has negotiated "the release of hostages and American servicemen in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq and the Sudan", according to his center's website.

Fenster, 37, "is in good health physically but he's upset because of increased charges," Than Zaw Aung said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He is believed to have contracted Covid-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licences of local media outlets.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'
Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'
Muted celebrations again for Philippine festival
Muted celebrations again for Philippine festival
Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces
Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Support Us

Latest News

Bethlehem is open for business, waiting for tourists
Nov 4, 2021
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Nov 4, 2021
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Nov 4, 2021
Sri Lankan priest challenges summons over Easter attacks
Nov 4, 2021
Cardinal Coutts celebrates Diwali in Pakistan temple
Nov 4, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'
Nov 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Woman preaches at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille

Woman “preaches” at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille
Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome

Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome
Burkina bishops protest health ministers threat to end subsidies

Burkina bishops protest health minister's threat to end subsidies
In COP26 message pope equates climate change with global war

In COP26 message, pope equates climate change with global war

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]news.com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.