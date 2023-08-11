News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US, Japanese bishops pledge to stop nuclear weapons

The prelates marked the 78th Nagasaki anniversary by pledging to concretely work toward 'a world without nuclear weapons'

US, Japanese bishops pledge to stop nuclear weapons

The signatories of an Aug. 9, 2023, declaration to work together toward the abolition of nuclear weapons are, from left, retired Archbishop Joseph Mitsuaki Takami of Nagasaki, Japan; Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamuru of Nagasaki; Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle; and Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama of Hiroshima, Japan. The pledge was signed in Nagasaki on the 78th anniversary of the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bombing of the city. (Photo: Archdiocese of Seattle / Facebook)

Northwest Catholic, OSV News

By Northwest Catholic, OSV News

Published: August 11, 2023 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2023 05:51 AM GMT

On the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle and Archbishop John C. Wester of Sante Fe, New Mexico, joined three Japanese bishops in a formal pledge to concretely work toward "a world without nuclear weapons."

"In the spirit and teaching of Pope Francis, we recognize that even the possession of nuclear weapons is immoral," they said in the Aug. 9 partnership declaration, signed by the two U.S. prelates and Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamura of Nagasaki; Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama of Hiroshima, Japan; and retired Archbishop Joseph Mitsuaki Takami of Nagasaki.

The five bishops, from areas "impacted by nuclear weapons," urged "concrete progress" on this effort by August 2025, the 80th anniversary of the 1945 Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They urged world leaders to take specific steps toward the abolition of nuclear weapons, outlined actions they will take in their own archdioceses and diocese, and said they will work with other dioceses and faith traditions to create an interfaith partnership.

"The road to peace is difficult -- we cannot travel it alone," they said.

The announcement of their initiative came at the conclusion of an Aug. 1-9 Pilgrimage of Peace to Japan by Archbishops Etienne and Wester. During the pilgrimage, the archbishops spoke about the need to abolish nuclear weapons, participated in memorial ceremonies in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and visited historic and Catholic sites.

During World War II, the U.S. detonated nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6, 1945, and Aug. 9, 1945, respectively. Those bombings marked the first -- and to date, only -- use of atomic weapons in war. Tens of thousands of people were killed in each of the initial explosions, and still more died from radiation poisoning in the following years.

Both Archbishops Etienne and Wester have often noted their own archdioceses' connection to nuclear weapons. For the Seattle Archdiocese, it is the fact that in western Washington, where it is located, the United States has its major nuclear arsenal. And the Santa Fe Archdiocese is located in a state considered the birthplace of the nuclear bomb. During the pilgrimage, in an Aug. 5 address on nuclear disarmament, Archbishop Wester noted with sadness that the atomic bombs dropped on Japan "were developed and built within my archdiocese."

In Nagasaki, as they did at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in May, the U.S. and Japanese bishops in their declaration called on world leaders to take these steps toward abolition of nuclear weapons:

-- Acknowledge the tremendous, long-lasting human suffering that the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings inflicted upon hibakusha (survivors).

-- Acknowledge the tremendous, long-lasting human suffering and environmental impacts caused by uranium mining and nuclear weapons research, production and testing around the world.

-- Reiterate that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, as well as emphasize that, as the G20 agreed to in November 2022, the use and the threat of use of nuclear weapons are "inadmissible."

-- Announce and commit to concrete steps to prevent a new arms race, guard against nuclear weapons use and advance nuclear disarmament.

The bishops said their pledge to work toward abolition of nuclear weapons is made "in the spirit of 'remembering, walking together, and protecting,' as Pope Francis said in his message in Hiroshima on November 24, 2019."

"We, the bishops of four arch/dioceses in areas that have experienced the devastation caused by nuclear weapons, call on our priests, religious and lay people to participate actively in this partnership to 'remember, walk together and protect' so that we may create a legacy of peace for current and future generations," they stated in the declaration.

They also outlined concrete steps they will undertake in their archdioceses/dioceses:

-- Remember: Listen to and dialogue with hibakusha (bombing survivors), uranium miners, peace activists, nuclear engineers, military personnel, diplomats and others on a regular basis. Create opportunities to learn about the threat of nuclear weapons and the devastation caused by nuclear weapons.

-- Walk together: Ask for God's help as individuals and as community with specific prayers (see sidebar below). Offer Mass at least once a year with a special intention for a world without nuclear weapons. Wherever possible, call for a special collection to support nuclear victims and restore the environment destroyed by nuclear weapons.

-- Protect: Promote the signing and ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Urge world leaders to redirect money spent on the development and maintenance of nuclear weapons toward helping vulnerable populations and addressing environmental issues.

"We conclude," the declaration said, "by calling upon Christ, the Prince of Peace, our partner and companion on the journey, to bless our partnership, and we ask for the intercession of Mary, Queen of Peace."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Opus Dei accepts changes pope made to canon law Opus Dei accepts changes pope made to canon law
Catholics appeal for help as Maui's deadly fires rage Catholics appeal for help as Maui's deadly fires rage
US, Japanese bishops pledge to stop nuclear weapons US, Japanese bishops pledge to stop nuclear weapons
Vietnam govt approves parish for ethnic Hmong Catholics Vietnam govt approves parish for ethnic Hmong Catholics
Bangladeshi UN worker in Yemen freed by Al-Qaeda Bangladeshi UN worker in Yemen freed by Al-Qaeda
Australian journalist jailed in China yearns for her kids Australian journalist jailed in China yearns for her kids
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nha Trang

Diocese of Nha Trang

In a land area of 9,486.25 square kilometers, Nha Trang diocese's territory covers the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and

Read more
Archdiocese of Makassar

Archdiocese of Makassar

In the middle of the 16th century, several kings and noblemen in South Celebes (Sulawesi) asked a Portuguese merchant

Read more
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Diocese of Buxar

Diocese of Buxar

The diocesan territory of 11,298 square kilometers covers four districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur and Rohtas in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.