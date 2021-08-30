X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

US indicts Timor-Leste's defrocked priest

Federal grand jury in Washington charges Richard Daschbach with seven counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: August 30, 2021 07:12 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2021 07:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ethiopian Church suspends emergency response in Tigray

Aug 28, 2021
2

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
3

Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China

Aug 26, 2021
4

Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement

Aug 27, 2021
5

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India

Aug 26, 2021
6

Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate

Aug 27, 2021
7

Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan

Aug 26, 2021
8

Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop

Aug 27, 2021
9

Afghan Christian vows to continue God's work under Taliban rule

Aug 26, 2021
10

Indonesian cleric nabbed for insulting Christianity

Aug 27, 2021
Support UCA News
US indicts Timor-Leste's defrocked priest

Richard Daschbach arrives at the Oecusse district court in this Feb. 22 screenshot. (Photo: YouTube)

 

A defrocked American priest on trial in Timor-Leste for allegedly sexually abusing minors is also facing legal proceedings in his home country.

A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, has charged Richard Daschbach, 84, a former Divine Word priest dismissed by the Vatican in 2018, with seven counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct, according to the US Department of Justice.

If extradited, he could face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on each count, the department said in an Aug. 27 statement.

US Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said the indictment “represents a significant step toward accountability for harms suffered by multiple vulnerable children allegedly victimized by this defendant.”

"I'd like to thank the hard-working investigative and prosecution teams for their work today and every day to ensure that child predators face justice and children are kept safe," she said.

Acting Attorney Channing D. Phillips for the District of Columbia said: “This case shows that we will use the full extent of the law to persecute US citizens who allegedly prey on children, no matter how far we must go to bring them to justice.

We hope the court in Timor-Leste resumes his trial with a continued commitment to integrity and justice

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we must ensure that people placed in positions of trust do not betray their responsibilities to help the children who depend upon them.” 

A source close to the Timor-Leste alleged victims said the US move strengthens their resolve in seeking justice.

“We are relieved to finally see the indictment from the US Department of Justice. This is a signal to the world that Mr. Daschbach’s crimes are serious and that he must be brought to justice," the source said.

“The international community should be closely watching this case because it is the first of its kind in Timor-Leste and we estimate the victims number in the hundreds. We hope the court in Timor-Leste resumes his trial with a continued commitment to integrity and justice.” 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Daschbach’s trial in Timor-Leste’s Oecusse district court began in February but was postponed several times with the former priest citing Covid-19 restrictions as an excuse to not appear in court.

He was charged with abusing young girls, possessing child pornography and domestic violence in Topu Honis, a shelter he founded in 1993 in Kutet, Oecusse. He faces up to 20 years in prison in Timor-Leste.

He continues to enjoy support in the Catholic-majority country where many still consider him a hero for helping in the fight for independence from Indonesia.

His supporters have taken to social media to launch attacks on his alleged victims and those who support them, including the public prosecutor and non-government organizations.

Meanwhile, the country’s Catholic Church continues to call on people to back the legal process, asking them to support the alleged victims, stressing that Daschbach confessed to his crimes during a church investigation.

The trial is expected to resume in mid-September.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian vice president checks on 'Friendship Tunnel'
Indonesian vice president checks on 'Friendship Tunnel'
Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout
Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout
'Circumcision season' underway in Philippines after virus delays
'Circumcision season' underway in Philippines after virus delays
Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits
Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits
Vietnam Catholics encouraged to serve Covid patients
Vietnam Catholics encouraged to serve Covid patients
Outrage as Thai monk defends 'killer' policeman
Outrage as Thai monk defends 'killer' policeman
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
Church urges justice for Sri Lankan rights activist
Aug 30, 2021
Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state
Aug 30, 2021
Indonesian vice president checks on 'Friendship Tunnel'
Aug 30, 2021
Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout
Aug 30, 2021
'Circumcision season' underway in Philippines after virus delays
Aug 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Lobbying for minorities in Pakistan
Aug 30, 2021
Send in the clowns
Aug 30, 2021
A meditation on the Indian monsoon
Aug 29, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021

Features

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
The Columban priest who was murdered saving Filipinos
Aug 28, 2021
Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Unprecedented milieu a world awash in COVID19 and its children

Unprecedented milieu – a world awash in COVID-19 and its children
Haitis earthquake adds yet another challenge for the country and its women religious

Haiti's earthquake adds yet another challenge for the country and its women religious
Pope concerned for Afghanistan calls for prayer fasting

Pope concerned for Afghanistan, calls for prayer, fasting

Armenian Catholic bishops to meet in Rome elect new patriarch

Armenian Catholic bishops to meet in Rome, elect new patriarch
Stop hate speech on social media to end violence says South Sudan bishop

Stop hate speech on social media to end violence, says South Sudan bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 30 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 30 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my life reflect Your kindness and generosity

Lord, may my life reflect Your kindness and generosity
St Euphrasia, pray for us

St Euphrasia, pray for us
Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.