X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

Funding will to used to buy Covid vaccinations through Covax as more doses are sourced from China

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: May 19, 2021 07:40 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2021 07:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
2

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
3

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
4

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
5

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
6

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
8

Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row

May 17, 2021
9

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
10

Bishop blames lifting of Philippine mining ban on polls

May 17, 2021
Support UCA News
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

Phnom Penh has faced several lockdowns to tackle Covid-19. (Photo: Luke Hunt/UCA News)

The United States has gifted Cambodia US$11 million to bolster its Covid-19 vaccination program, which is accelerating across the country with 2 million people already inoculated.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn thanked US ambassador Patrick Murphy, saying close cooperation between the country’s Health Ministry and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US was key to curbing the pandemic.

Funding will be used to acquire vaccinations through the Covax facility being run by the World Health Organization (WHO). Cambodia plans to vaccinate about 10 million citizens out of a population of 16 million by the end of the year.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The US has provided more than $4 billion in funding for the WHO global initiative.

A sense of urgency is accompanying Cambodia’s rollout after a third community outbreak on Feb. 20, with 23,282 coronavirus cases now confirmed, 14,955 recoveries and 159 deaths. Confirmed cases were less than 500 prior to the outbreak.

The surge resulted in severe lockdowns in capital Phnom Penh, a ban on inter-provincial travel and alcohol sales, and curfews that disrupted food distribution and resulted in some price gouging.

This humanitarian act will help people have food to fight hunger and gradually stabilize their lives

Many of those restrictions have been eased despite new daily cases still exceeding 300, but health authorities are optimistic, noting the number of recoveries currently exceeds the number of new cases being reported.

Among the hardest hit are impoverished Vietnamese living along Cambodia’s eastern frontier, who are receiving aid and food packages through their embassy in Phnom Penh.

“This humanitarian act will help people have food to fight hunger and gradually stabilize their lives,” Tran Van Nam, chairman of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Preah Sihanouk province, told the Vietnam News.

He also urged people to stop attempts to return to their homeland “to avoid causing more difficulties for domestic forces who are straining against the pandemic.”

Related News

Preah Sihanouk, along the southern coast, is among the hardest-hit provinces and one observer said life in the region was difficult given the state of the economy.

“This area relies heavily on tourism and cross-border traffic with Vietnam, I don’t think life will ever go back to what it was,” he said.

A further 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine, which Cambodia purchased from China, arrived in Cambodia on May 16 and Australia has also committed more than $20 million through the Covax facility to help Cambodia’s vaccination effort.

The donation came amid reports that unscrupulous people were attempting to charge money for vaccination shots. Health Ministry spokesperson Or Vandine said offenders would be pursued by the authorities.

“People get jabs free of charge and Prime Minister Hun Sen has always paid attention to monitoring vaccinations,” she told reporters, adding that the ad-hoc vaccination committee strictly oversaw the process.

Police broke up a drink and drugs party in Phnom Penh on May 18 and arrested more than 60 foreign nationals, the Khmer Times reported.

They found more than 60 male and female suspects, all Chinese and Vietnamese. Police discovered alcohol in defiance of the government’s ban on drinking as well as narcotics and drugs paraphernalia. The suspects also appeared not to be wearing masks.

Also Read

Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
Jesuits take in newborns from burning Philippine hospital
Jesuits take in newborns from burning Philippine hospital
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
Laotian pastor forced to promise he will not resume preaching
Laotian pastor forced to promise he will not resume preaching
Church, rights groups demand release of Papuan leader
Church, rights groups demand release of Papuan leader

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan
May 19, 2021
Indonesian police arrest 53 over cathedral bombing
May 19, 2021
Timor-Leste govt gives major boost to 900 poor students
May 19, 2021
Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie
May 19, 2021
US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program
May 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021

Features

Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

Hungary waits for landmark Eucharistic Congress after pandemic

The baptized faithful in Cte dIvoire finding their voice

The baptized faithful in Côte d'Ivoire finding their voice
Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery

Trappist abbey in Belgium secures water rights for its brewery
Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness
Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 19 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share

Lord, help me to love You and others with the love that You and the Father share
May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord

May your prayer for oneness become India’s creed Lord
St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Bernardine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.