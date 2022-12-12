US freezes Filipino pastor’s assets over criminal charges

Apollo Quiboloy faces multiple sexual assault, corruption and human rights charges in the US

In a picture taken on March 19, 2010, Philippine evangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ sect, speaks during a forum in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao.(Photo: AFP)

The US Treasury Department has frozen the assets of a Philippine pastor and religious leader for alleged sexual abuse of minors, corruption and violation of human rights.

Apollo Quiboloy, 72, is the spiritual adviser of former President Rodrigo Duterte and the founder of a religious sect called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

The Filipino evangelist has been sought for more than a decade by authorities in the United States for his crimes, according to a US Treasury Department advisory on Dec. 10 that warranted the freezing of his assets.

“For more than a decade, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy has engaged in serious human rights abuse, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse,” the US Department of Treasury said in a press release.

The department justified the sanction as part of America’s commitment “to promote accountability for human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the world.”

The US also considered several reports that Quiboloy, together with members of his sect, abused his power in the name of religion.

“Quiboloy also subjected pastorals and other Kingdom of Jesus Christ members to other forms of physical abuse. Reports indicate Quiboloy personally beat victims and knew where to hit them so there would be no visible bruising,” the Treasury Department added.

Freezing the pastor’s assets by the US government came as no surprise to Quiboloy’s staunch critics.

As early as 2021, the FBI declared Quiboloy’s wealth “ill-gotten.”

The FBI likewise indicted Quiboloy, who then declared himself the “Appointed Son of God,” for criminal conspiracy for sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, money laundering, marriage and visa fraud and other violations of federal fraud, according to the agency.

Now that Quiboloy’s assets are frozen by the US Treasury Department, no member of his religious group can deposit a donation or cash gift for his benefit.

“The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person,” the US Department of Treasury announced.

Meanwhile, Quiboloy’s lawyers called the sanction “outrageous,” particularly the alleged crimes the Filipino pastor was accused of.

“The imposition of the sanctions violates the presumption of innocence of the accused. He is still innocent until proven otherwise, so why is he being sanctioned,” Quiboloy’s lawyer told reporters on Dec. 11.

The lawyers, however, admitted they could not do anything “for now” to lift the freezing of his assets until a formal trial begins in a US court.

The Philippine Department of Justice said it needed to verify the allegations and the order of the US government before taking any legal action.

“It is still premature for us to speak on the issue. Allow us to gather verified information and seek US legal experts’ advice. Then, we can act accordingly,” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters on Dec. 11.

Quiboloy’s critics, however, doubt the Philippine government’s cooperation with the US to sack the Filipino pastor because of his strong political ties with the Duterte and Marcos administrations.

“Let’s wait and see if he will be extradited. But before extradition, there has to be an arrest, and that is in the hands of our local executives who are all under the president. With his support for the former and present administration, I doubt if he will be arrested here and then extradited to the US to face charges,” Manila political science professor Michael Gerona told UCA News.

