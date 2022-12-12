News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

US freezes Filipino pastor’s assets over criminal charges

Apollo Quiboloy faces multiple sexual assault, corruption and human rights charges in the US

US freezes Filipino pastor’s assets over criminal charges

In a picture taken on March 19, 2010, Philippine evangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ sect, speaks during a forum in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao.(Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: December 12, 2022 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: December 12, 2022 10:34 AM GMT

The US Treasury Department has frozen the assets of a Philippine pastor and religious leader for alleged sexual abuse of minors, corruption and violation of human rights.

Apollo Quiboloy, 72, is the spiritual adviser of former President Rodrigo Duterte and the founder of a religious sect called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

The Filipino evangelist has been sought for more than a decade by authorities in the United States for his crimes, according to a US Treasury Department advisory on Dec. 10 that warranted the freezing of his assets.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“For more than a decade, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy has engaged in serious human rights abuse, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse,” the US Department of Treasury said in a press release.

The department justified the sanction as part of America’s commitment “to promote accountability for human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the world.”

The US also considered several reports that Quiboloy, together with members of his sect, abused his power in the name of religion.

“Quiboloy also subjected pastorals and other Kingdom of Jesus Christ members to other forms of physical abuse. Reports indicate Quiboloy personally beat victims and knew where to hit them so there would be no visible bruising,” the Treasury Department added.

Freezing the pastor’s assets by the US government came as no surprise to Quiboloy’s staunch critics.

As early as 2021, the FBI  declared Quiboloy’s wealth “ill-gotten.”

The FBI likewise indicted Quiboloy, who then declared himself the “Appointed Son of God,” for criminal conspiracy for sex trafficking, child sex trafficking, money laundering, marriage and visa fraud and other violations of federal fraud, according to the agency.

Now that Quiboloy’s assets are frozen by the US Treasury Department, no member of his religious group can deposit a donation or cash gift for his benefit.

“The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person,” the US Department of Treasury announced.

Meanwhile, Quiboloy’s lawyers called the sanction “outrageous,” particularly the alleged crimes the Filipino pastor was accused of.

“The imposition of the sanctions violates the presumption of innocence of the accused. He is still innocent until proven otherwise, so why is he being sanctioned,” Quiboloy’s lawyer told reporters on Dec. 11.

The lawyers, however, admitted they could not do anything “for now” to lift the freezing of his assets until a formal trial begins in a US court.

The Philippine Department of Justice said it needed to verify the allegations and the order of the US government before taking any legal action.

“It is still premature for us to speak on the issue. Allow us to gather verified information and seek US legal experts’ advice. Then, we can act accordingly,” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters on Dec. 11.

Quiboloy’s critics, however, doubt the Philippine government’s cooperation with the US to sack the Filipino pastor because of his strong political ties with the Duterte and Marcos administrations.

“Let’s wait and see if he will be extradited. But before extradition, there has to be an arrest, and that is in the hands of our local executives who are all under the president. With his support for the former and present administration, I doubt if he will be arrested here and then extradited to the US to face charges,” Manila political science professor Michael Gerona told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iran defies global outcry with second protest execution Iran defies global outcry with second protest execution
Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption
Indonesia allays tourism fears over new sex law Indonesia allays tourism fears over new sex law
Pakistan’s new bishop prioritizes poor's education Pakistan’s new bishop prioritizes poor's education
India’s Hindu nationalists, tribal Christians make strange bedfellows India’s Hindu nationalists, tribal Christians make strange bedfellows
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters jailed for rioting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters jailed for rioting
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Hainan, the island province, is the southernmost point of China. The main island is 3.39 sq. kilometers in area. Ethnic

Read more
Diocese of Jingxian

Diocese of Jingxian

In a land area of 8.815 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative divisions of Hengshui City,

Read more
Archdiocese of Ende

Archdiocese of Ende

The archdiocese covers 5,084.50 square kilometers in the central part of Flores Island. It serves the people of Bajawa

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.