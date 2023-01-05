News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US FDA permits retail pharmacies to dispense abortion drugs

Biden administration's rule change in the wake of the Dobbs ruling has prompted criticism from Catholic and pro-life groups

US FDA permits retail pharmacies to dispense abortion drugs

A box of the RU-486 drug, known generically as mifepristone and by its brand name Mifeprex, is seen in an undated handout photo. (Photo: Detroit Catholic)

Kate Scanlon, OSV News

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

Published: January 05, 2023 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

The US Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills in the United States for the first time, the agency announced on Jan. 3, prompting criticism from Catholic and pro-life groups.

The Biden administration's rule change comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, enabling many states to restrict abortion access.

The regulatory change permits the sale of mifepristone, the first of two drugs used in a chemical abortion, at retail pharmacies. The drug could previously only be dispensed by some mail-order pharmacies, or by some doctors or abortion centers.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The rule change ends a previous in-person requirement for its dispersal. The new FDA rules still require a prescription for the drugs, but will permit a wider range of pharmacies to stock and sell them.

Medication abortions are becoming a more common method of abortion, accounting for more than half of the abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research center relied on by the abortion industry and advocacy groups.

Some Catholic and other pro-life groups have expressed concern about the safety of the drug. In a document outlining its opposition to expanding access to the drug for abortions, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops argued that the FDA rejects safeguards governing its use that are in place in other countries, noting that in Sweden, for example, a woman undergoing a medication abortion would be "supervised by the midwife for 4 to 6 hours at the outpatient clinic."

The FDA has called mifepristone "safe when used as indicated and directed."

In a joint statement to OSV News, Dr. Marie Hilliard, co-chair of the Catholic Medical Association’s ethics committee, and Dr. Lester Ruppersberger, former CMA president, said the FDA has "promulgated a rule allowing for mail-order abortions, via prescribing mifepristone, regardless of the documented risks to women of the use of mifepristone: hemorrhage, infection, and retention of fetal remains (incomplete abortion)."

The Biden administration, Hilliard and Ruppersberger said, "has been clear that it does not agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the regulation of abortion belongs to the states, and not to the federal government."

The new rule, they said, will "put the health of women, and their true informed consent, at risk."

In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said: “The Biden administration has once again proved that it values abortion industry profits over women’s safety and unborn children’s lives."

"Abortion activists want to turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion business, and the Biden FDA is a willing participant -- even while studies show emergency rooms are being flooded with women suffering from serious, life-threatening complications caused by abortion drugs,” Dannenfelser said. “Chemical abortion pills can cause dangerous complications including hemorrhage and infection, and complications are more likely when pills are dispensed without medical screening or follow-up care."

Dannenfelser said that some pro-life governors “understand this threat, which is why many states have enacted safeguards to protect women and their unborn children."

"State lawmakers and Congress must stand as a bulwark against the Biden administration’s pro-abortion extremism," Dannenfelser said. "We hope to see the FDA do its job to protect the lives of women and put an end to chemical abortions.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

US FDA permits retail pharmacies to dispense abortion drugs US FDA permits retail pharmacies to dispense abortion drugs
Catholics reflect on Pope Benedict's life and work Catholics reflect on Pope Benedict's life and work
Tens of thousands pay their last respects to Benedict XVI Tens of thousands pay their last respects to Benedict XVI
Asian cardinals travel to Vatican to join rare papal funeral Asian cardinals travel to Vatican to join rare papal funeral
Social media open a rabbit hole in Japan Social media open a rabbit hole in Japan
Caritas offers warm clothes as cold spell hits Bangladesh Caritas offers warm clothes as cold spell hits Bangladesh
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

The diocese of Manokwari-Sorong is located in West Papua province. It covers an area of 111.835 square kilometers, with

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk

Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk

Kalinga is one of the six provinces comprising the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). It was created in 1995 by

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Nepal

Apostolic Vicariate of Nepal

In a land area of 147,181 square kilometers, the country has a population of 28 million people. As of year 2001, the

Read more
Diocese of Simdega

Diocese of Simdega

Total land area of the diocese 3761.2 square kilometers. Simdega is located in the south-western part of the state of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.