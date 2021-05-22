X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US court's decision to take up case puts abortion on front burner

Besides Mississippi, 15 other states have tried to ban abortions before viability, but they have been blocked in court

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Published: May 22, 2021 05:58 AM GMT

Updated: May 22, 2021 06:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan

May 21, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
10

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
US court's decision to take up case puts abortion on front burner

The US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC. (Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP)

When the US Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law, it brought abortion back to the front burner months before the court will hear oral arguments about it this fall.

The court's announcement was not unexpected. For months, people on both sides of the issue have been wondering when the court would take up the Mississippi appeal and speculating about why there was a delay.

The case initially came to the court in 2020. The justices repeatedly rescheduled, reviewing it until this past January, and then they still considered it 12 more times before announcing they would take it up next term.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Their agreement to hear the appeal means at least four of the nine justices found it had merit.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, is an appeal from Mississippi to keep its ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which was struck down by a federal district court in Mississippi in 2018 and upheld a year later by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

In announcing they would take this case, the Supreme Court justices said they would only review one of the three questions presented to them: "Whether all previability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional."

If the court sides with Mississippi, it would be the first time the court would allow an abortion ban before the point of viability

The viability aspect, when a fetus is said to be able to survive on its own, is key here because the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that states cannot restrict abortion before the 24-week mark. The ban on abortions after 15 weeks is more restrictive than current law.

Although the Mississippi case is not asking the court to overrule Roe v. Wade -- the 1973 court case which legalized abortion -- people on both sides of the issue are expressing either alarm or elation that this could happen.

If the court sides with Mississippi, it would be the first time the court would allow an abortion ban before the point of viability and could lay the groundwork for other abortion restrictions which other states could follow or it could push states to enact more abortion restrictions.

Besides Mississippi, 15 other states have tried to ban abortions before viability, but they have been blocked in court, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which conducts research on abortion and reproductive health.

Related News

In a May 19 opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel at Americans United for Life, said: "Many Americans might be surprised to know that since Roe in 1973, the Supreme Court hasn't addressed an actual abortion prohibition that applied before fetal viability." He also said many scholars "on both sides of the abortion issue agree that the high court has never given an adequate rationale for its viability rule."

Kat Talalas, assistant director for pro-life communications at the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops, said this is the biggest abortion case to come before the court in almost 30 years. She was referring to the court's 1992 decision in Casey v. Planned Parenthood, which affirmed Roe and also stressed that a state regulation on abortion could not impose an "undue burden" for a woman "seeking an abortion before the fetus attains viability."

Talas said the justices in the Mississippi case could establish criteria other than viability, such as fetal pain, to restrict abortions or they could "overturn Roe and Casey (decisions) completely."

A brief submitted to the court from the Mississippi Catholic dioceses of Jackson and Biloxi urging the justices to take this case similarly stressed the need to consider fetal pain. It said the court should "find that the state's interest in protecting unborn children who have the capacity to feel pain is sufficiently compelling to support a limited prohibition on abortion."

The brief also urged that a "sense of morality, and indeed, logic, must prevail in the courts on this issue. How is it that Mississippi law recognizes that an unborn baby can be a victim of a crime, and can have property rights, and yet the label of personhood at 15 weeks gestation is denied them?"

Politics also could play a role with the country heading into midterm elections

What the court will do, of course, remains a mystery. Many legal experts and advocates on both sides of the issue expect the court will away from the Roe decision.

In anticipating this could eventually happen, 10 states have what are called "trigger laws," which in effect that would automatically ban abortions in the first and second trimesters if the Roe decision is overturned.

Plenty have pointed out this is the first abortion case before the court since the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and many see her as sympathetic to anti-abortion legislation.

With the timing of an opinion in this case, before the end of June next year, politics also could play a role with the country heading into midterm elections.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters May 17 after the court said it was taking up this case that the administration was "committed to codifying" Roe but did not say how legislation supporting that would get through a divided Congress.

Commentators have said it is unlikely that Congress will be able to pass a law keeping the precedent set by the Roe decision because it would require the votes of at least 10 Republican senators and so far, only Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have said they would support it.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

US court's decision to take up case puts abortion on front burner
May 22, 2021
Vietnam archdiocese suspends services after Covid-19 outbreak
May 22, 2021
US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record
May 22, 2021
Ceasefire helps but peace requires equality, says Palestine official
May 22, 2021
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land
May 22, 2021
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Prophecy in our time

Prophecy in our time
Patients Not Problems

Patients, Not Problems
St Ignatius encounter with a cannonball

St. Ignatius' encounter with a cannonball
Prayer as a sharing with a sentient a listening responding initiating

Prayer as a sharing with a sentient – a listening, responding, initiating…
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 22 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 22 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.