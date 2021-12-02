X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Laos

US church's agriculture project helps poor in Laos

First Free Church has supported Laotian farmers to produce nutrition-packed seeds to overcome poverty

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 02, 2021 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: December 02, 2021 01:13 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
US church's agriculture project helps poor in Laos

The First Free Church, an evangelical church based in the US, has helped hundreds of Laotian farmers to overcome poverty by cultivating Sacha inchi, a nutrition-packed seed. (Photo: www.omegoodness.com

An agricultural project supported by the First Free Church, a US-based evangelical church, has turned into an international enterprise, creating much-needed employment and income for thousands of poor people in Laos.

About 30,000 pounds of food products including nutrition-packed seeds called Sacha inchi have arrived in the Coulee Region in southwest Wisconsin from Laos, reports La Crosse Tribune.

The seeds are approved by the Food and Drug Administration of the US government and marketed under a trade entity called Omegoodness.

Sacha inchi is popularly called a “superfood” as it contains high protein and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Over the past 10 years, the seeds have been cultivated and processed in Laos thanks to a mission of the church.

“About 2,000 farmers are growing the seeds and this affects around 10,000 lives,” explained Charlie Dee, spokesman for the First Free Church in Onalaska.

By bringing biblical values like hope, honesty and trust, the people have benefited

“It’s a high-value crop. And because of the revenue it generates, it acts as a buffer so that children don’t get trafficked.”

Apart from creating employment and income for impoverished rural families, the initiative has helped them to get rid of human traffickers who enslave their daughters in the sex trade and sons in the fishing industry.

Dee also added that profits from the enterprise helped hundreds of families to raise their standard of living.

The agriculture enterprise came into being 10 years ago when Dee and his wife worked on private agriculture development projects in Southeast Asia. The couple found many rural Laotians were struggling badly against endemic poverty.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

During that time, French surgeon Dr. Phillipe Schmidt discovered the high value of Sacha inchi. The two then decided to venture into an agriculture enterprise to assist poor Laotian farmers.

With support from the missions department of the First Free Church, Dee and his team encouraged farmers to grow Sacha inchi, which could fetch them three times more profits than traditional rice.

A factory was set up in Laotian capital Vientiane to process the seeds and to make a variety of products including protein powder, granola and Omega-3 oil. It’s even mixed with chocolate.

Asians living in La Crosse city in western Wisconsin have also highly appreciated the products such as solar dried bananas and the Mack Khen spice.

In June, Peter Haymond, US ambassador to Laos, attended the first shipment to the US and termed the plant as “the cleanest manufacturing facility” he had seen in Laos.

The agricultural project has also empowered rural Laotians culturally.

“The Lao people have very low trust because of their past history,” explained Dee, adding that businesses never grew larger than the immediate family because outsiders just couldn’t be trusted.

“By bringing biblical values like hope, honesty and trust, the people have benefited,” he said.

It also announced that it will provide one protein bar to needy children in Laos for every one dollar of profit

Over the years, the First Free Church has supported the project by sending in talent, expertise and finances.

Despite being financially profitable, Omegoodness emphasizes a humanitarian approach. It distributes protein bars to homeless Laotians and poor children who suffer from stunting or diminished brain development due to lack of protein.

It also announced that it will provide one protein bar to needy children in Laos for every one dollar of profit.

Laos is a Southeast Asian Buddhist-majority nation of seven million ruled by a communist regime. According to a World Bank report 2020, about 18 percent of Laotians live below the poverty line.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.