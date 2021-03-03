X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US Chaldean Catholics hope pope's Iraq trip brings peace, reconciliation

It marks the first time a pope has ever traveled to the land of Abraham, Isaac and Jonah

Joyce Coronel, Catholic News Service

Joyce Coronel, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 03, 2021 06:18 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
5

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
6

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
9

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
10

Catholics mourn Bangladeshi Jesuit bishop

Mar 1, 2021
Support UCA News
US Chaldean Catholics hope pope's Iraq trip brings peace, reconciliation

Volunteers stand holding posters welcoming Pope Francis in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception in the old city of Iraq's northern city of Mosul on March 2. (Photo: AFP)

The 1,200 Chaldean Catholic families who live in Arizona are thousands of miles from the land of their birth. On March 5, their hearts will turn toward their native Iraq.

That day, Pope Francis will arrive in Baghdad, the capital of the Middle Eastern nation that has been torn by war, violence and religious persecution for decades. It marks the first time a pope has ever traveled to the land of Abraham, Isaac and Jonah.

Appropriately, the visit takes place during Lent, or Soma in modern Aramaic, the language of the ancient Christian community. The modern city of Mosul, built on the Ninevah Plain, is the city where Jonah preached repentance and the king sat in sackcloth and ashes and called for a fast.

Auxiliary Bishop Basel Yaldo of the Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate in Baghdad, said the visit of Pope Francis is significant in that it will encourage people to work together to achieve peace and will also raise awareness about the presence of Christians in Iraq.

"The pope's visit will guarantee visibility to Christians by giving great significance and relevance to their presence in this part of the world and their suffering throughout history," Bishop Yaldo told The Catholic Sun, newspaper of the Latin-rite Diocese of Phoenix.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

"We actually hope to see the outcome of this visit change Iraqis to be an open-minded nation, especially by restoring the spirit of youth and living happily together, building their country and securing a better future for the next generation," added the bishop, who in the 2000s served at a Chaldean Catholic parish in Detroit.

He was elected by the Synod of Bishops of the Chaldean Church to be auxiliary bishop for Baghdad in January 2015.

Maida Shabo fled Iraq after the first Gulf War and now makes her home in Gilbert, Arizona, with her husband, Basil, and their three children. She still stays in touch with family back home, especially a cousin who is a priest and who will take part in a papal Mass.

"The whole country is excited. The Christians over there -- they have so much faith and to them, it's like Jesus is coming to visit. It's not right, but that's how they feel," Shabo said. "They have been through so much and this visit is just like God's answer to them."

Raad Delly lives in Scottsdale and has been in the U.S. since 1980. His cousin, the late Cardinal Emmanuel-Karim Delly, who was the Chaldean patriarch, visited Arizona and met with Phoenix Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted in 2013.

Related News

"It's a great thing that the pope is visiting Iraq. We are hopeful for peace because he is going to meeting with the leader of Islam, (Grand Ayatollah Ali) al-Sistani. which is a good thing. We are hoping for a message of forgiveness and reconciliation."

Like Shabo, Raad also hopes the visit will raise awareness about the presence of Christianity in Iraq.

"When people find out I am from Iraq, they say, 'Oh, you're Muslim.' I say, 'No, I'm Christian.' They say, 'There are Christians in Iraq?'"

"I have so many people asking me, 'When did you convert?'" Shabo chuckles. "I say, 'I can't tell you, because my ancestors were some of the first Christians. So there was no conversion there unless you are talking about pagans into Christianity.'"

Over 500,000 Chaldeans live in the United States today, with large communities in Detroit and San Diego.

The U.S. Catholic Chaldean Church has two eparchies -- St. Thomas the Apostle of Detroit, which covers the eastern half of the country, and St. Peter The Apostle, based in El Cajon, California, which covers the western half of the U.S.

The Christians of Iraq trace their origins to the ministry of St. Thomas the Apostle who traveled to the region in the first century. Then, as now, Christians have been beleaguered.

"Some people are worried," Shabo said. "The country is not stable, so that's an issue. I hope everything will go easy and smooth and that nothing happens."

Father Ray Sarkees, pastor of Mar Abraham Chaldean Catholic Church in Scottsdale, said Pope Francis "has a message for all Iraqis, and especially for the Christians living in Iraq and that region."

"It's a message of hope that although we are living in a bad economic and security situation in the country, still there is hope that things will be changed for the better," he said.

Beyond that, Father Sarkees said, Pope Francis will bring a message of reconciliation aimed at "the different parties that are ruling inside the country -- to have some peace and reconciliation between them and show they are brothers and sisters, that they are first of all human beings and also all citizens of that country whether they are Christians or Muslims or Kurdish or Yazidis."

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria -- now known as the Islamic State, or IS -- overran the Ninevah Plain in August 2014, forcing tens of thousands of Christians and Yazidis to flee. Scores were killed or kidnapped. A deadly 2010 massacre at Our Lady of Deliverance Catholic Church in Baghdad led to the death of 58 people, including two priests. Father Sarkees knew both.

"Both who died there, they were my friends. I knew them from the seminary," Father Sarkees said. "They were martyred, they were killed and a lot of people attending the Mass were killed. But still, God will bring from this tragic time something good."

Pope Francis will meet with Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in Najaf March 6 and then travel to Nasiriyah for an interreligious meeting at the plain of Ur where he is expected to promote dialogue and coexistence among all parties, Bishop Yaldo said.

"When the visit was confirmed officially, the majority of Muslims in Iraq were excited, the same as Christians. The meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf will be historical and we expect to impact on solidarity and coexistence," Bishop Yaldo said.

Pope Francis also will travel to Irbil in northern Iraq. On hand for the historic papal visit will be Bishop Felix Shabi, who once led the Eparchy of St. Peter the Apostle's Vicariate of Arizona and who was installed as bishop of Zakho in northern Iraq last June.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar
Mar 3, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Plea to release Pakistani rights activist
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021
Filipino priest calls for blood plasma for Covid patients
Mar 3, 2021
Land rights of Bangladesh's indigenous people 'must be protected'
Mar 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021
Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021

Features

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide
Mar 3, 2021
A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sowing the seeds of the good life in Chiapas

Sowing the seeds of the good life in Chiapas

Myanmar Iraq on popes mind during general audience

Myanmar, Iraq on pope’s mind during general audience

Bishops counsel new DRCongo government on cabinet picks

Bishops counsel new DR-Congo government on cabinet picks
Papal trip to Iraq Qaraqosh longs for its lost sense of levity

Papal trip to Iraq: Qaraqosh longs for its lost sense of levity
Meet the lay woman who will speak for the Catholic bishops of Germany

Meet the lay woman who will speak for the Catholic bishops of Germany
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 3 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 3 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts

Lord, grant us noble and generous hearts
May the persecution of Christians end in India

May the persecution of Christians end in India
Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day

Saint Casimir | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.