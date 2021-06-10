X
World

US Catholics urge Biden to address vaccine access at G7 summit

Catholic Cares Coalition tells president that more needs to be done to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Published: June 10, 2021 07:52 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2021 07:58 AM GMT

US Catholics urge Biden to address vaccine access at G7 summit

A Vietnamese official checks documents on a container carrying the first shipment of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine doses as part of the UN global COVAX program as it arrives at Noi Bai International Airport Cargo terminal in Hanoi on April 1. (Photo: AFP)

A national Catholic group of over 50 religious and non-profit organizations is urging President Joe Biden to address global COVID-19 vaccine access during the upcoming G7 summit.

Donald McCrabb, convenor for the newly established Catholic Cares Coalition, signed a June 7 letter on behalf of the group working to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and address vaccine equity in the United States and around the world. McCrabb is executive director of the U.S. Catholic Mission Association.

The letter expressed gratitude for Biden's leadership and his support of efforts to produce and distribute vaccines, but it also stressed more needs to be done as "as sickness and death from COVID-19 continue unabated in countries around the word."

The group urged Biden and the leaders of the other G7 countries -- Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom -- to "support a robust global response to the COVID-19 pandemic" with collaborative leadership recognizing that "no one is safe unless all of us are safe."

The summit is taking place June 11-13 in Cornwall, England. Leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa also have been invited to attend. Most of the discussions are private, but a communication is issued at the end of the gathering that includes the decisions made by the participants.

Catholic Cares Coalition thanked Biden for his continued support of COVAX -- a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines -- and for his agreement to share 80 million doses of U.S. vaccine supplies to other countries by the end of June.

Today, 80-90 percent of vaccines administered have been in the developed world

They also applauded his support for "temporarily waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines to make more doses available" and urged that this continue.

The coalition was announced April 7, on World Health Day, and Mercy Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association, described its formation as a "clarion call for us to act."

Its members include CHA, Catholic Charities USA, Catholic Relief Services and Jesuit Refugee Service along with religious orders and groups representing church ministries in education, chaplaincy, advocacy and mission work.

The group's letter to Biden emphasized the struggles of the past pandemic year and said that its members had formed partnerships with state and local public health agencies, businesses, faith groups and community organizations especially to "bring COVID-19 testing and treatment to hard-to-reach minority and rural populations."

