X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US Catholic seeks quest for accountability 20 years after 9/11

Colleen Kelly's brother died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Published: August 20, 2021 08:22 AM GMT

Updated: August 20, 2021 08:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
6

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
7

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
10

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
Support UCA News
US Catholic seeks quest for accountability 20 years after 9/11

The rubble of the twin towers of the World Trade Center smoulder following a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo: AFP)

After seeing the Taliban's sweep through Afghanistan to retake governing control, Colleen Kelly wonders if accountability for the death of her brother in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York 20 years ago and the subsequent war in Afghanistan will ever be achieved.

"This is really a hard week. It just feels like nothing has really changed," Kelly told Catholic News Service on Aug. 17, her voice cracking.

She has found herself repeatedly returning to thoughts of her brother, Bill, and the pain inflicted on him and nearly 3,000 others who died in the collapse of the towers, at the Pentagon and in rural Pennsylvania. There's also the emotional pain of surviving family and friends who experienced loss.

Just the same, Kelly has been reflecting on the anguish and loss experienced by Afghan families, particularly during the presence of the US-led coalition forces between 2001 and their recent withdrawal. She wonders how they will fare under the resurgent Taliban.

"In between these two endpoints [9/11 and the Taliban's return], there's been so much unnecessary suffering and loss. It really puts me back into those feelings of 20 years ago, of a loss that was very, very personal," said Kelly, a member of Fordham University Church in New York.

For nearly two decades, Kelly has worked to address her concerns about the use of violence — whether it is initiated or in response to a violent act. She considers any form of violence a violation of human rights.

Our loss was being invoked to ultimately cause so much suffering in others elsewhere

She has carried out her efforts through September 11 Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, an organization she co-founded in the weeks after her brother's death as coalition forces mounted a military response in Afghanistan to the airliner attacks.

Kelly is troubled "that our loss was being invoked to ultimately cause so much suffering in others elsewhere."

When Kelly met others who had a friend or family member who was a 9/11 victim and who were just as concerned about the escalation of violence in response to terrorism, the organization was born. The founders, she said, wanted a new way forward.

"My focus is outward. It has been for a long time," Kelly explained. "Yes, it [the organization] was grounded in our personal loss, but it looked outward and it looked forward. That's one of the great strengths."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Yet the events of recent weeks are causing Kelly to "look backwards" and confront her pain anew.

Kelly's Catholic faith has sustained her work for justice; prayer grounds her within God.

"Prayer is also kind of connecting us to the suffering of others. My belief is, in some small ways I don't understand, certainly to alleviate the suffering of others," Kelly said.

Being grounded in God keeps her focused, moving ahead on the work of promoting peace while seeking accountability from all parties — for those who committed the crime of taking down the buildings and those who carried out war in response.

Kelly's work these days includes focusing on the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where dozens of men, some with suspected ties to terrorist organizations, remain held, some since 2002.

She works alongside organizations such as Witness Against Torture to get the detainees released. About 39 men remain detained, The New York Times reported on July 19. The tally reveals seven have been charged within the military commission system, three have been proposed for charges and two more have been convicted. Ten detainees are awaiting release and 17 others have been recommended not to be released.

Overall, about 780 people have passed through the prison.

Kelly said she has visited Guantanamo 13 times. She wants to see as many detainees released as possible, particular those not facing military charges.

No one has ever been tried and prosecuted for the events of 9/11. Not a single person

That "the work isn't over" motivates Kelly.

"The work is really about the United States response to 9/11 and that work certainly is not ended with the withdrawal of troops [from Afghanistan], the military commissions [tribunals at Guantanamo] — that work is not over," she told CNS.

Neither is her quest for accountability.

"No one has ever been tried and prosecuted for the events of 9/11. Not a single person. [Al-Qaeda leader Osama] bin Laden was killed extrajudicially. We know very, very, very little about how 9/11 happened," Kelly said.

"It sounds odd to say that because for most people it's kind of a closed chapter. But we know almost nothing about the nitty-gritty inner working of how 9/11 happened. There's never been a trial or evidence presented in court," Kelly continued.

Kelly also called for the full 2014 report of the US Senate select committee that investigated the Central Intelligence Agency's detention and interrogation program to be released — without the redactions.

Such steps would promote "collective healing," for the country, Kelly explained.

"Until there's accountability to what happened and the aftermath of what had happened, there's a gaping wound in the nation. Then the notion of restorative justice can begin. There has to be accountability for the harm committed. We've never had that personally nor collectively," she said.

"Whether it's my brother's life, whether it's the life of an Afghan citizen or an Iraqi or one of the 9/11 accused, the value and dignity of every person, we have to uphold that."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased
Aug 20, 2021
Myanmar shadow government launches guerilla radio
Aug 20, 2021
Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians
Aug 20, 2021
Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state
Aug 20, 2021
Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
SVD denies conspiracy in sex abuse case of defrocked Timor-Leste priest
Aug 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021
Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium

Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium
The meal of memories common action ecclesial worship

The meal of memories: common action, ecclesial worship
Brother Roger of Taiz

Brother Roger of Taizé
As climate change intensifies how might Laudato si guide community responses

As climate change intensifies, how might Laudato si' guide community responses?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 20 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 20 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light

Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light
Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves

Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.