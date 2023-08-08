News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US Catholic Koreans planning trip home for WYD in Seoul

Pope Francis announced that the South Korean capital would host the next World Youth Day in 2027

Pilgrims and bishops pose for a group picture on stage holding a South Korean flag, as the next WYD is to be held in Seoul, during the closing mass of the World Youth Days (WYD) in Tejo Park, Lisbon, on Aug. 6

Pilgrims and bishops pose for a group picture on stage holding a South Korean flag, as the next WYD is to be held in Seoul, during the closing mass of the World Youth Days (WYD) in Tejo Park, Lisbon, on Aug. 6. (Photo: AFP)

James Ramos, OSV News

By James Ramos, OSV News

Published: August 08, 2023 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: August 08, 2023 05:49 AM GMT

When Pope Francis announced that the South Korean capital city of Seoul would host World Youth Day 2027, Rosemary Shin realized she might make a special homecoming trip in 2027 to South Korea and let out a raucous cheer, waving arms and pumping her fists in the air.

Then suddenly, Shin, a parishioner at Holy Angels Korean Catholic Church in Philadelphia, found herself flying several feet in the air after being picked up and lifted onto the shoulders of a nearby pilgrim, also hooting in celebration.

"What wonderful news that we are going to bring this (special event) to Korea," Shin said, adding that it would be like a homecoming.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A few days earlier, when the 23-strong pilgrim group of Korean American Catholics from Philadelphia arrived in Lisbon, their parochial vicar, Father Gookson "Martin" Joo, gave some of them a tipoff that South Korea might be welcoming pilgrims in Seoul in a handful of years just like Lisbon did.

Waving a small South Korean flag, Sung Choi, also a parishioner at Holy Angels, said she couldn't believe it.

"It's very emotional," Choi said. Remembering a group of youth who were supposed to join them in Lisbon but were unable to come because they were sick, she said she was excited to share the news with them back home in Philadelphia.

"In 2027, from the western border of Europe, (World Youth Day) will move to the Far East, and this is a beautiful sign of the universality of the church and the dream of unity of which you are witnesses," the pope said right after announcing that WYD is traveling to Asia.

Pilgrims who were not from South Korea seemed to be cheering just as loud, if not a bit louder than Anna Kim and her fellow Korean parishioners. Though her group had slimmed from 23 down to just seven for the final Mass on Aug. 7, even with seven, their happy eruption and roar of celebration was a magnet for neighboring groups.

Two Spanish pilgrims came over and shared their joy, speaking in part English and Korean, as they had previously been teachers living in Korea.

Father Joo, sporting the white World Youth Day bucket hat given to all pilgrims, beamed with a bright smile, greeting his newfound friends who all said they were eager to visit South Korea.

"I love the support that everyone gave us when they announced Korea," Kim said, as pilgrims from the surrounding groups came by in waves to celebrate the announcement. "It's really nice."

Lisbon was the first World Youth Day that the parish had banded together to attend, and Choi said it was a "meaningful trip."

In South Korea, 5.7 million Catholics make up just over 11% of the country's total population of 52 million; they are led by some 5,700-plus priests across 1,784 parishes, according to Agenzia Fides.

The Catholic Church in South Korea is however the most trusted religious group on the peninsula, according to a recent survey -- 21.4 percent of respondents to "2023 Korean Church Social Trust Survey" revealed that they had more trust in Catholicism compared to other religions in the country, according to UCA News.

Shin, still cheering and high-fiving other pilgrims, said even though Korea is a small country -- "we are very proud and are very excited to welcome the pope and all the pilgrims."

Located in Philadelphia’s Koreatown, Holy Angels Korean Catholic Church is home to more than 2,000 parishioners who worship in Korean at some five Masses every weekend led by four Korean priests. In 2021, the parish welcomed 10 new catechumens, an indication of the Korean Catholic communities' growing numbers.

At a press conference just hours after Pope Francis named Seoul as home of the 2027 World Youth Day, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul said even though "only a small number (of Koreans) are Catholic … I think the Catholic Church in Korea has a very strong spiritual power."

And Shin and her fellow Korean Catholics said they are ready.

"Our group is very small, but we want to share this energy and we want to spread this joy to our whole community," Shin said, after coming back down to the ground. "We're looking forward to it."

South Korea's pop culture has surged into international mainstream media, with the country's television shows, K-Pop music and dances regularly becoming viral, topping music charts around the world.

In Lisbon, South Korea sent the most pilgrims of any Asian country to World Youth Day 2023. More than 1,050 South Koreans joined the 1.5 million in Portugal, according to media reports.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar
Pro-Beijing bishops seek ‘sinicization of Catholic seminaries’ Pro-Beijing bishops seek ‘sinicization of Catholic seminaries’
Indian pastor attacked for alleged religious conversion Indian pastor attacked for alleged religious conversion
Martyred family's beatification prompts pro-life prayers Martyred family's beatification prompts pro-life prayers
US Catholic Koreans planning trip home for WYD in Seoul US Catholic Koreans planning trip home for WYD in Seoul
Pope calls for inclusive church at WYD Lisbon Pope calls for inclusive church at WYD Lisbon
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan

Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan

Geographically the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan is situated in the center of the province of Pangasinan. It has a

Read more
Diocese of Karwar

Diocese of Karwar

In a land area of 10,291 square kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the whole civil district of Uttara

Read more
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Diocese of Melaka-Johor

Diocese of Melaka-Johor

In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.