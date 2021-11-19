X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US case manager helps Afghans prosper in new life

Catholic Charities' assistance is part of the State Department's Afghan Placement Assistance program

Katie Peterson, Catholic News Service

Katie Peterson, Catholic News Service

Published: November 19, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Updated: November 19, 2021 05:38 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
4

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
5

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
6

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
7

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
8

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
9

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
10

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
Support UCA News
US case manager helps Afghans prosper in new life

An Afghan woman and her child stand among some 4,000 refugees in January 1994 in Jalalabad after fleeing from Kabul during the civil war in Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

Sarwar Hawez is one of eight case managers helping the Afghans who will be resettled in the US city of Nashville after being evacuated out of Kabul, Afghanistan, following the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

He has been a self-sufficiency case manager with Refugee and Immigration Services of Catholic Charities in Nashville Diocese since 2003, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I like to be a case manager to see different people, different attitudes, different psychology, different cultures," Hawez said. "Every day I learn new things. I love the job. Even if I work Saturday and Sunday, I don't care."

Catholic Charities' assistance is part of the U.S. State Department’s Afghan Placement Assistance program. Refugees resettled through the program are usually self-sufficient within about six to eight months of arrival.

In addition to his dedication, Hawez brings something else to his job: He understands the experience of arriving Afghans having been a refugee himself in 1997. He and his family were evacuated out of Kurdistan in northern Iraq to Guam and then to Nashville by the World Relief Agency.

As of Oct. 31, 85 of the Afghans scheduled to be resettled in Nashville had arrived, and Hawez currently oversees nine of those cases.

They are critical. They are the first ones to have contact with our clients. They basically set the stage for the interaction between our agency and the people that we serve

That number will only increase in the coming months, because new developments in the program were announced Nov. 9, as the U.S. military and the State Department work to expedite evacuees off military bases by Feb. 15.

"Based on the successful partnerships Catholic Charities has been able to forge, including housing options, volunteers, faith communities and employers, when we were asked by the federal government to increase capacity, Catholic Charities has agreed to increase our number of Afghan arrivals to 300 from the originally planned 150," said Judy Orr, Catholic Charities executive director.

With the increase in arrival numbers comes the increased importance of case managers such as Hawez.

The case manager's job is to welcome refugee families to Nashville when they arrive at the airport and to help them with basic needs until they can become self-sufficient.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"We call it core services, which is housing, food stamps, Social Security, medical, state IDs and employment," Hawez told the Tennessee Register, Nashville's diocesan newspaper.

Kellye Branson, director of Refugee and Immigration Services, said the case managers are among the most essential parts of the department.

"They are critical. They are the first ones to have contact with our clients. They basically set the stage for the interaction between our agency and the people that we serve," Branson said. "They are responsible not only for getting people to appointments but for paying attention to any concerns that might be there, either spoken or unspoken."

Case managers "are the eyes and ears of our department," she added.

They see what clients' "needs are, what their fears are" and "respond to those," as well as provide clients with information and answers to their questions, Branson added.

"They let them know what it is going to be like over the next few months, they calm their nerves if they're worried about how they're going to pay for their apartments," she explained.

The case managers also connect refugees to community and other resources they may ask about and "help clients voice their goals and their needs so that we can make that part of the (resettlement) plan, too," she said.

"They're the ones who have their finger on the pulse of the families that we serve," Branson added. "We count on them to come back and let us know what that family needs and then to work to find the resources for them."

Of the connection between his experience and the current situation in Kabul, Hawez said, "History repeated itself." 

Saddam ordered that any people who had been working with a foreign agency, specifically with a US office or agency, would be executed

His evacuation came after Saddam Hussein tried to oppress the Kurdish people following the end of the first Gulf War, 1990-1991.

Like many of the Afghans finding a new life in Nashville, Hawez worked with U.S. military forces before becoming a refugee. He worked with the Kurdistan Reconstruction Organization, which met with the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance on a weekly basis.

"Saddam ordered that any people who had been working with a foreign agency, specifically with a U.S. office or agency, would be executed," Hawez explained.

But he also recognizes the situation is different for everyone, and the two oppressions are different, which is why he just focuses on the service he provides.

"This issue is complicated because every individual has a different perspective," he said. "I'm just so glad to bring more Afghans to Nashville.

"I like to help refugee people, especially those people who don't speak English as well and need help to adapt and to integrate into this society."

Delays in providing some services, due to bureaucratic changes in how and where refugees apply for benefits, haven't made the resettlement process easy.

Nevertheless, Hawez wants to provide the best service he possibly can to his Afghan clients.

"I'm committed to encouraging them and letting them know they are in a safe place and a good place and a good system, and everything in the future will be good for their family, and they'll have a better life here," Hawez said.

"They have a good opportunity not just for education," he added, "but to get a job and build a really nice life in America."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Support Us

Latest News

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims
Nov 19, 2021
Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food
Nov 19, 2021
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Nov 19, 2021
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Nov 19, 2021
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
Nov 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Reasons for making an exception

Reasons for making an exception
Lessons on forgiveness

Lessons on forgiveness
Vatican highlights fishers rights violations in World Fisheries Day message

Vatican highlights fishers’ rights violations in World Fisheries Day message
Insights and lessons from a previous Synod assembly

Insights and lessons from a previous Synod assembly
Religious orders confront sexual abuse in Africa

Religious orders confront sexual abuse in Africa
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.