News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US cardinal says church grateful for ex-pope's ministry

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York asks archdiocesan parishes to celebrate a weekend Mass in memory of Pope Benedict

US cardinal says church grateful for ex-pope's ministry

Chairman of the German Bishops' Conference Bishop Georg Baetzing (front) signs a book of condolence following the death of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Apostolic Nunciature to Germany, in Berlin, on Jan. 2. (Photo: AFP)

Julie Asher, OSV News

By Julie Asher, OSV News

Published: January 03, 2023 04:46 AM GMT

Updated: January 03, 2023 04:53 AM GMT

The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has brought "a sense of sadness" to the faithful but "also a sense of gratitude … as we thank almighty God for the good shepherd he was," Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York said in his homily at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Jan. 1, the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God.

The church is grateful for this "sterling successor of St. Peter who radiated a sense of holiness, theological erudition and gentle pastoral solicitude, so we miss him," the cardinal said. "There's sadness but, boy, do we ever rejoice that we had him and thank God for that."

At age 95, Pope Benedict "had been with us for quite a while," Cardinal Dolan said. "We came to know and love and respect him, and we miss him, and we mourn him."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Before the Mass began, the cathedral bells tolled 95 times in Benedict's honor. Cardinal Dolan asked all archdiocesan parishes to designate one of their weekend Masses to be celebrated in memory of Pope Benedict.

A portrait of the pontiff, who headed the Catholic Church from 2005 until he retired in 2013, graced the cathedral altar. The congregation that packed the church included many tourists who had been in New York City to watch the traditional Times Square ball drop ushering in the new year.

Cardinal Dolan began his homily by noting that New Year's is traditionally a time when everyone reviews the past year.

"Our hearts, I trust, are filled with gratitude for the grace and mercy of the Lord that got us through 2022," he said. "We acknowledge that there was a share of sadness and sorrow and challenges and trauma in the world, in our country, the city, indeed within our own hearts, and our families and friends."

"But we also gratefully acknowledge there was a lot of good, and a lot of life, and a lot of joy," he said.

In 2023, the cardinal said, there will be "shares of joy and sorrow … but we're confident just as God sure got us through the old year, he's gonna be there for the new (year)."

He called it a beautiful tradition for the church to honor Mary under the aspect of her motherhood of Jesus to begin the new year.

"She is a great example of a faithful follower of Jesus, a disciple, not only his mother," Cardinal Dolan said. "But she had her shares of joys and sorrows. She was there at the happiest occasion in human history when the Messiah, Our Savior, was born at Bethlehem.

"But fast forward 33 years, she was also there at the gloomiest day in human history, that Friday strangely called 'good' when the sun hid itself in shame and earth tremored with grief as the Savior of the world died in agony on the cross."

"At both the wood of the crib and the wood of the cross was Mary," the cardinal said.

"Like the year that just passed, the year ahead is probably gonna have its Bethlehem moments and its Calvary moments," he noted.

But Cardinal Dolan said Mary's example offers good advice to the faithful about how to weather what's ahead, as if to say, "Stay close to Jesus as I did at Bethlehem and Calvary."

If we do that, "he's gonna get us through," the cardinal said. passed away on Dec. 31.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodia's Hun Sen orders safe zones to save rare dolphins Cambodia's Hun Sen orders safe zones to save rare dolphins
'Catechism in a Year' podcast launch generates excitement 'Catechism in a Year' podcast launch generates excitement
US cardinal says church grateful for ex-pope's ministry US cardinal says church grateful for ex-pope's ministry
Thousands pay last respects to Pope Benedict Thousands pay last respects to Pope Benedict
Two Iranian teens face death penalty over protests Two Iranian teens face death penalty over protests
Pope Benedict’s writings on love, hope and truth Pope Benedict’s writings on love, hope and truth
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Diocese of Khunti

Diocese of Khunti

In a land area of 3, 365 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Khunti civil

Read more
Diocese of Darjeeling

Diocese of Darjeeling

In a land area of 46,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three sub-divisions of Darjeeling district of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.