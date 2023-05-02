US body highlights declining religious freedom in Myanmar

In its annual report, the USCIRF urges Biden administration to redesignate Myanmar as a 'country of particular concern'

This handout photo from local media group 'Kantarawaddy Times' taken and released on May 24, 2021 shows a damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed in army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah state. (Photo:AFP)

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has highlighted shrinking religious freedom, particularly among minority Christians, under Buddhist-majority Myanmar's brutal military rule.

The USCIRF on May 1 urged the Joe Biden administration to redesignate Myanmar as a “country of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act.

“In 2022, religious freedom in Burma [Myanmar] continued to decline significantly. Under the territory that the military controls, it has significantly cracked down on all dissent and freedom,” the commission said in its annual report.

“The government violently targeted houses of worship belonging to religious minorities throughout the year and its forces have also burned villages of religious minorities and destroyed homes and houses of worship and schools in the process,” the report, released on May 1, said.

Churches, institutions, clinics and convents in the Christian strongholds of Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states have suffered airstrikes and shelling and many priests and pastors have been targeted by the junta. Thousands of Christians have sought shelter in churches and in the jungle.

The annual report highlights the destruction of at least nine churches in Loikaw diocese in Myanmar’s eastern Kayah state. At least 16 out of 38 parishes are severely affected in Kayah state, bordering Thailand.

The Southeast Asian nation is currently ruled by the military, which toppled the civilian government of Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The military is ruling the civil war-torn country under the reconstituted governing body, State Administration Council (SAC). Since the coup, ethnic rebel groups, that include Christians, have beefed up their attacks against the military junta.

Christians make up nearly 6 percent of Myanmar’s 54 million population and Buddhism is the official religion with nearly 89 percent of the population adhering to it. Islam is followed by nearly 4.3 percent of the population.

The USCIRF report drew parallels between persecution of Christians and Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, bordering Muslim majority Bangladesh.

“The State Administration Council is using the same tactics against these communities that its forces have deployed against the Rohingya since 2017,” said the report.

The 2017 mass killings, rapes and atrocities perpetrated against Rohingya Muslims have forced over 745,000 people to flee Myanmar and the US administration designated it as a genocide in August 2022.

To improve religious freedom in Myanmar, the USCIRF has urged the Biden administration to positively engage with pro-democracy opposition outfits which have formed the National Unity Government, a government-in-exile comprising elected lawmakers and members of parliament ousted in the 2021 coup.

Myanmar is already blacklisted by the US State Department along with China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and has slapped a series of sanctions on military leaders and military-linked companies over atrocities against civilians following the coup.

Latest News