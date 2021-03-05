X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US bishops urge prayer, solidarity with pope and Iraq

The first papal visit to the country 'presents a critical opportunity to remember the suffering people of Iraq'

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Updated: March 05, 2021 04:52 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
2

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income

Mar 3, 2021
3

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
4

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
5

A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong

Mar 4, 2021
6

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
7

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
8

Freedom of speech 'under threat in Thailand'

Mar 3, 2021
9

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages

Mar 4, 2021
10

Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar

Mar 3, 2021
Support UCA News
US bishops urge prayer, solidarity with pope and Iraq

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein holds a press conference at the Babylon Hotel in capital Baghdad on March 4 on the eve of the first papal visit to Iraq. (Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP)

Pope Francis' apostolic visit to Iraq offers Americans a time for prayer and solidarity with the pope and the Iraqi people, said two leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB president, and Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, chairman of the bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace, called on "all the faithful and people of goodwill in the United States to pray for the success and safety of Pope Francis' apostolic journey to Iraq March 5-8," in a statement released on the eve of the trip.

They also said the first papal visit to the troubled Middle Eastern country "presents a critical opportunity to remember the suffering people of Iraq."

"We share in the Holy Father's message of solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters who are a part of the rich and ancient cultural fabric of the region and yet have undergone great trials in recent years," the prelates said.

Through prayer with Mary, the leaders added, the faithful can join together in "beseeching that the anticipated interreligious meetings will be marked by new pathways of mutual understanding and peace."

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

"As Pope Francis exhorts in "Evangelii Gaudium," may these encounters be marked by 'an attitude of openness in truth and in love,'" the statement said.

The prelates concluded, "May this moment in history mark a renewed hope for the Church in Iraq, the rebuilding of this society and peaceful coexistence for all."

Related News
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Mar 5, 2021
Indian Christians appeal for change of poll date
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
As deaths increase, archbishop says Tanzania must admit Covid-19 exists
Mar 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021

Features

Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Mar 5, 2021
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A very worrisome trip

A very worrisome trip
Johnson Johnson vaccine raises moral concerns say US Catholic bishops

Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises moral concerns, say US Catholic bishops
Iraqs religious heritage and its unhealed wounds

Iraq’s religious heritage and its unhealed wounds
Boredom is nonlife Inactivity is boredom

Boredom is non-life. Inactivity is boredom.

Pope meets the ayatollah whats at stake

Pope meets the ayatollah: what’s at stake

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, show us Your faithful love and have mercy on us forever

Lord, show us Your faithful love and have mercy on us forever
May the martyrdom bring light of Christ

May the martyrdom bring light of Christ
Saint Colette of Corbie | Saint of the Day

Saint Colette of Corbie | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.