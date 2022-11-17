News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US bishops look at ways to pass on Catholic faith

The idea is to accompany young people in their faith journey, echoing a sentiment Pope Francis often emphasizes

US bishops look at ways to pass on Catholic faith

Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport. (Photo: Twitter)

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

By Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Published: November 17, 2022 07:13 AM GMT

Updated: November 17, 2022 07:18 AM GMT

As teachers of the faith, Catholic bishops recognize that their role continues to expand in the modern world.

And to help them with this work, they have established an outreach called the Institute on the Catechism, introduced last year by Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, chairman of the bishops' Subcommittee on the Catechism.

Bishop Caggiano, the subcommittee's outgoing chairman, who gave the bishops an update on this effort Nov. 16 during their annual fall general assembly, said the institute launched its first gathering Nov. 10-12 in Baltimore in a time of formation, listening and discernment.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The gathering, which he described as the "synodal nature of the church at its best," involved 106 participants from 24 dioceses and included 15 bishops. He said he hopes that next year even more will join in this work inspired by the Holy Spirit.

The subcommittee, which was formed more than 28 years ago to review catechetical texts, is taking on a new role to review more quickly digital resources being used now to spread the faith and to also look at other ways to creatively pass on the faith in a world often against spirituality.

The aim is for catechetical publishers to work directly with the USCCB subcommittee in new ways to pass on the faith using digital tools and aiming to reach a more diverse church. The institute also will provide resources to dioceses and yearly, in-person training conferences and retreats for diocesan catechetical leaders.

Bishop Caggiano said the institute is not a place or an office but a "process of collaboration and discernment" that recognizes that religious education no longer just occurs in the classroom and that more people need to be involved in passing on the faith, especially at a time when parents of many young people do not attend Sunday Mass.

The idea is to accompany young people in their faith journey, echoing a sentiment Pope Francis often emphasizes.

If there is one obstacle the institute faces, it is the need to raise money to do this, the bishop said.

In an interview with Catholic News Service a few weeks before the bishops meeting, Bishop Caggiano said Catholic parishes need to re-create a "Catholic culture that recognizes we're in the 21st century. We can't go back to 1950; it's gone."

Re-creating what he describes as a "radically different model" for teaching the faith is something he has been working on with this subcommittee for the past several years.

This new approach, starting on the 30th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, draws inspiration from Pope Francis' 2021 document "Antiquum Ministerium" ("Ancient Ministry") that described catechesis as an official church ministry. It also builds on the Vatican's Directory for Catechesis, issued in 2020, that gives guidelines for catechists and pastors particularly in the role of evangelization.

The most frequently used description for the Institute on the Catechism is evangelizing catechesis.

Bishop Caggiano said this new method "recognizes that the passing on of the faith is no longer (happening) in a Catholic culture" but in a secular culture that is hostile "toward Christian faith."

He said the institute's mandate is to "create multiple opportunities where a young person can encounter Christ in an ongoing way" and have the "leadership of the church and their parents accompany them."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Young Japanese seek greener pastures abroad Young Japanese seek greener pastures abroad
Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking Bangladesh to strengthen efforts to combat trafficking
Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay Philippine health workers seek Church help to increase pay
Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project Indonesian villagers spurn Church-backed energy project
Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh Indian Christians decry persecution in Uttar Pradesh
Korean priest banned for social media attack on president Korean priest banned for social media attack on president
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.