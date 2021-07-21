X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US bishops express solidarity with Cuban people, church leaders

Statement acknowledges 'the ongoing protests in Cuba and among the diaspora in the United States'

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: July 21, 2021 06:25 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2021 06:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
4

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
8

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
US bishops express solidarity with Cuban people, church leaders

People wave Cuban flags as they march during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government in Union City, New Jersey, on July 18. (Photo: AFP) 

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the USCCB's international policy committee expressed their solidarity and that of all the U.S. bishops "with our brothers in the Cuban episcopate, and with all men and women of goodwill in Cuba."

Released late July 19, the statement acknowledged "the ongoing protests in Cuba and among the diaspora in the United States."

It was jointly issued by Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB president, and Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, chairman of the USCCB's Committee on International Justice and Peace.

"As the Cuban bishops declared in their July 12 statement, 'A favorable solution will not be reached by impositions, nor by calling for confrontation, but through mutual listening, where common agreements are sought and concrete and tangible steps are taken that contribute, with the contribution of all Cubans without exception, to the building-up of the Fatherland,'" the two U.S. prelates said.

"In the same spirit as the Cuban bishops, we urge the United States to seek the peace that comes from reconciliation and concord between our countries," Archbishop Gomez and Bishop Malloy said.

Thousands of Cubans in Havana and in 14 other Cuban cities took to the streets July 11 to protest economic hardships, lack of basic freedoms and the Cuban government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, making for what some have described as the most significant unrest in decades.

We pray that Our Lady of Charity, our mother, watches over her children in Cuba

They were mirrored by a vocal street protest in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood late afternoon July 11. Protests are ongoing in Cuba and in the U.S.

Since July 11, the Cuban government reportedly has responded by arresting people, including clergy, not only on the streets but also in their homes. There was at least one confirmed death after police shot a man taking part in the anti-government protest. The government also has restricted internet and phone services.

Archbishop Gomez and Bishop Malloy said that for decades the USCCB, "in conjunction with the Holy See and the Cuban bishops, has called for robust cultural and commercial engagement between the United States and Cuba as the means to assist the island in achieving greater prosperity and social transformation."

"We pray that Our Lady of Charity, our mother, watches over her children in Cuba, and that, together, our countries can grow in friendship in the interests of justice and peace," they said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

On July 20, The Wall Street Journal reported: "The whereabouts of hundreds of arrested demonstrators is unknown and others are being held incommunicado without charges nine days after nationwide demonstrations rocked the Caribbean nation."

"More than a week after the unprecedented demonstrations, hundreds of people are lining up outside police stations across the island asking about missing relatives," the newspaper said.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan
Jul 21, 2021
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
Jul 21, 2021
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
Jul 21, 2021
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Jul 21, 2021
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Jul 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021

Features

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Inhumanity

Inhumanity
Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid says researcher

Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid, says researcher
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.