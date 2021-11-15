X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change

Prelates have generally been mum or misleading about climate issues in their messaging to congregations, study shows

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 15, 2021 07:41 AM GMT

Updated: November 15, 2021 07:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Nov 12, 2021
2

Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?

Nov 12, 2021
3

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education

Nov 12, 2021
4

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop

Nov 12, 2021
5

Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings

Nov 12, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand

Nov 12, 2021
7

Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Nov 12, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 12, 2021
9

Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood

Nov 12, 2021
10

Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre

Nov 12, 2021
Support UCA News
US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change

Youths hold a banner reading 'The young ones of Bresso greet Pope Francis' during the Pope's Angelus prayer at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Nov. 7. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in the United States continue to maintain silence and a lack of concrete action on climate change despite repeated appeals from Pope Francis, say media reports and studies.

In his latest appeal on Nov. 14, Pope Francis called on the world’s political and business leaders "to act now with courage and vision" to care for people of the planet facing a climate crisis.

The pope made the remarks at the Vatican after the two-week United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow came to an end.

Francis has been vocal on importance climate action for years, particularly since publication of his famed environmental encyclical Laudato Si' in 2015.    

Climate change was a major talking point during his meeting with US President Joe Biden at the Vatican last month.

US-based NPR reports that Catholic bishops in the United States have generally been mum or misleading about climate change in their messaging to their congregations.

A devout Catholic, Biden has reportedly said he does not support abortion personally but as a lawmaker he supports legal rights to abortion

It noted that a study released last month by scholars from Creighton University in Nebraska analyzed more than 12,000 official, written communications sent to parishioners in nearly every US diocese over five years beginning in June 2014.

The authors found that on the infrequent occasions that bishops mentioned climate change, they often "diminished and distanced themselves from church teaching on this issue" and downplayed parts of Laudato Si' that conflicted with American conservative political ideology.

The study also found that conservative American bishops speak in unison to deny President Biden Catholic the sacrament of communion for his support for abortion rights, making it another issue of discord between the Vatican and US bishops.

The issue came to spotlight again during a conference of US bishops in June when they debated whether prominent politicians like Biden who support abortion should be allowed to receive communion.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A devout Catholic, Biden has reportedly said he does not support abortion personally but as a lawmaker he supports legal rights to abortion.

Following his meeting with Pope Francis, Biden said the pope "was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving communion."

On several occasions, Pope Francis has opposed the denial of communion to certain Catholics who apparently go against Catholic doctrine. In 2013, he said that communion is "not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak," adding that the Church "is not a tollhouse" but rather "a place for everyone, with all of their problems."

The issue of Biden's communion is expected to flare up again as US bishops meet in another conference in Baltimore this week. The prelates will vote on a document that may address who is eligible to receive communion and how closely Catholics with public authority should embody Catholic values.

The NPR reports that recent surveys show most American Catholics don’t toe the line of conservative bishops on issues like abortion and communion.

In March, a Pew Research Center study found that 67 percent Catholics say Biden should be allowed to receive communion, while in April 55 percent of Catholics said they believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 59 percent of the general population.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Support Us

Latest News

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits
Nov 15, 2021
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Nov 15, 2021
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Nov 15, 2021
US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change
Nov 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021

Features

Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse

Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse
The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin

The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin
Field hospital or battlefield

Field hospital or battlefield?
Vatican releases itinerary for popes journey to Cyprus and Greece

Vatican releases itinerary for pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.