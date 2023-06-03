News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US bishop calls for cancellation of 'Pride Mass'

The event reportedly set to take place at a Catholic university in Pittsburgh diocese prompted several calls and complaints

US bishop calls for cancellation of 'Pride Mass'

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik. (Photo: post-gazette.com)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: June 03, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: June 03, 2023 05:40 AM GMT

A Pennsylvania bishop has called for the cancellation of a "Pride Mass" reportedly set to take place at a Catholic university in his diocese.

The June 11 liturgy, coinciding with the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), is scheduled to be celebrated at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, according to The Daily Signal, which is a news platform of The Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington.

An event flyer for the Mass obtained by The Daily Signal lists the presider as "Fr. Doug Boud, with Deacons Herb Riley and Keith Kondrich," and "Vicki Sheridan" as "Scripture commentator."

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

OSV News was unable to verify a priest by the name of Fr. Doug Boud, although Father Douglas A. Boyd is an institutional chaplain in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Deacons Riley and Kondrich are assigned to St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Pittsburgh, and Sheridan is a coordinator of The Welcome Table, an LGBTQ ministry based at St. Mary Magdalene Parish, a merged parish serving several communities in Pittsburgh's East End section. St. Mary Magdalene's pastor, Father Thomas Burke, also is a coordinator of the ministry.

Among the groups listed as "co-hosting" or affiliated with the event were Catholics for Change in Our Church, a self-described "independent organization of concerned, committed Catholics ... formed to affirm the laity's rightful role of co-responsibility in the church"; the LGBTQ Outreach Ministry at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Pittsburgh; Pax Christi; and The Welcome Table.

But the Mass, which prompted several calls and complaints, apparently came as a surprise to both the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, which is a Catholic university founded by members of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit.

In a letter to clergy and to inquiries about the Mass, Pittsburgh Bishop David A. Zubik said: "Neither I, as Bishop of the diocese, nor President Ken Gormley of Duquesne University knew anything about the Mass until calls came into our respective offices over the (Memorial Day) holiday weekend."

"Many of the responses to the flyer jumped to the conclusion that I gave approval to this event. I did not," said Bishop Zubik, noting that "many of the responses also used condemning and threatening, and some might say hateful, language not in keeping with Christian charity."

Bishop Zubik said he had learned that "independent sponsors, without the authorization of the pastors of the parishes listed, promoted the event with a flyer that confused some and enraged others."

"This event was billed as a 'Pride Mass,' organized to coincide with Pride Month, an annual secular observance that supports members of the LGBTQ community on every level, including lifestyle and behavior, which the church cannot endorse," said Bishop Zubik.

"Given all that has transpired surrounding this event, I am asking that this gathering be canceled," he said. "It is my prayer we all, inclusive of the LGBTQ community, gather together on June 11th in our churches and chapels to celebrate the great Solemnity of Corpus Christi, and focus our attention on the Body of Christ in the Sacred Eucharist and the Body of Christ as the Church."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s train accident toll could rise, fear volunteers India’s train accident toll could rise, fear volunteers
Chinese dissidents open world's only Tiananmen museum in NYC Chinese dissidents open world's only Tiananmen museum in NYC
288 dead, hundreds hurt in India horror rail crash 288 dead, hundreds hurt in India horror rail crash
Pope names next head of Vatican City high court Pope names next head of Vatican City high court
US bishop calls for cancellation of 'Pride Mass' US bishop calls for cancellation of 'Pride Mass'
Nicaraguan regime freezes bank accounts of dioceses nationwide Nicaraguan regime freezes bank accounts of dioceses nationwide
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Udaipur

Diocese of Udaipur

The earliest Catholic missionaries to visit Udaipur were two French Capuchin priests -- Fathers Jean and Pius -- who

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Diocese of Shimoga

Diocese of Shimoga

The diocese stretches over 21,405 square kilometers and covers three civil districts in Karnataka

Read more
Archdiocese of Visakapatnam

Archdiocese of Visakapatnam

In a land area of 25,950 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Visakhapatnam, Viziangaram

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.