Myanmar

Uprooted Myanmar bishop sends Christmas message

Bishop Celso Ba Shwe says the situation in Loikaw diocese is highly dangerous

Uprooted Myanmar bishop sends Christmas message

A child plays inside a bomb shelter near her home in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan state on Dec. 14.  Fighting is still taking place in the civil war-hit Southeast Asian nation despite a Chinese-brokered ceasefire pact between the ruling army and armed rebel groups that include Christians. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 18, 2023 09:43 AM GMT

Updated: December 18, 2023 10:17 AM GMT

A Myanmar prelate who fled his strife-torn diocese last month in the civil war-hit nation has said the situation in his jurisdiction is “highly dangerous.”

Bishop Celso Ba Shwe of Loikaw from eastern Kayah state urged Catholics “to encourage one another and show love, and do good” in his Christmas message from the neighboring Pekhon diocese where he is staying after fleeing his diocese on Nov. 27.

Junta forces took control of strategically located Loikaw city, the capital of Kayah state, and occupied the cathedral complex, housing the Bishop’s House, pastoral center, clergy house, and a clinic on Nov. 27.

The takeover by the army, which toppled the civilian government in February 2021, forced Bishop Shwe to flee. The complex housed 82 people, including 10 priests, 16 religious and employees.

The 59-year-old bishop’s Dec. 15 Christmas message will be passed on to followers via the diocesan social media accounts as well as through priests and nuns accompanying the displaced persons.

In the message, the prelate said the situation of “our diocese is so highly dangerous.”

“This distressful event might have caused many to ask such a question as whether or not our parishes are still functioning, and many people may wonder if Loikaw diocese still exists.”

“However, we can be sure that this is His choice for us at present — a better way to make us more glorious in proclaiming and witnessing His power,” Bishop Shwe stressed.

The junta aims to use the cathedral complex in its fight against rebel groups including Christians, according to the bishop’s letter written before fleeing.

More than 40,000 out of an estimated 50,000 population in Loikaw city, fled their homes as the junta retaliated with airstrikes and artillery shelling following resistance by Karenni forces who aimed to seize the strategically important town.

Hundreds of residences and the town’s main market have been destroyed due to the shelling, according to aid groups and media reports.

At least five parishes in Loikaw diocese have been abandoned since the fighting began on Nov.11. Nearly 26 out of 41 parishes in the diocese were abandoned earlier.

The Karenni rebels are believed to have Christian members, considering the significant Christian population in the state.

Aid groups say the predominantly Christian Kayah state has around 250,000 displaced persons sheltered in 200 camps. Some 80,000 among them are housed in Church-run camps.

Christians make up 46 percent of Kayah state’s 350,000 people. About 90,000 among them are Catholics.

A week ago, Bishop Shwe went back to his residence in the cathedral complex to fetch a few documents.

“The junta troops are still occupying the complex and they gave permission for the bishop to enter the complex for 15 minutes,” a Church source, who declined to be named, told UCA News.

