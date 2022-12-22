News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

UNSC demands end to violence in Myanmar

Adopting first-ever resolution on conflict-torn nation, 15-member Council has sought release of prisoners including Suu Kyi

UNSC demands end to violence in Myanmar

United Nations Security Council meeting during a vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and the release of political prisoners, at the UN headquarters in New York on Dec. 22. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 22, 2022 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

The UN Security Council called for Myanmar's junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi Wednesday as it adopted its first ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian country.

The 15-member Council has been split on Myanmar for decades and was previously only able to agree on formal statements about the country, which has been under military rule since February 2021.

Suu Kyi, 77, has been a prisoner since the army toppled her government almost two years ago and violently cracked down on dissent.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Wednesday's resolution "urges" the junta to "immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners," including Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.

It also demands "an immediate end to all forms of violence" and asks for "all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

The adoption marked a moment of relative Council unity in a year in which divisions have been heightened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Any opportunity for the Security Council to speak with one strong, united voice on any issue and especially on Myanmar would be much welcomed," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman said ahead of the vote.

The text was adopted with 12 votes in favor. Permanent members China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording. India also abstained.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the resolution sent a "strong message" from the world that the junta "must end its violence across the country" and free prisoners.

"While we applaud the adoption of this resolution, the Council still has much more work to do to advance a just solution to the crisis," Blinken said, calling for greater efforts to restore democracy.

First successful resolution 

Diplomats said the only existing Council resolution regarding Myanmar was the one the UN passed in 1948 approving the country's membership to the world body.

In 2008, the Council failed to adopt a draft resolution on Myanmar after Beijing and Moscow cast vetoes.

Then in December 2018, Britain made another attempt following the Rohingya crisis that saw 700,000 people flee Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh but a vote was never held.

Britain began circulating a draft text of Wednesday's resolution in September. Several amendments were made to ensure its passing, UN watchers say.

Language relating to the Council's determination to use all its powers should Myanmar fail to adhere to the resolution were reportedly dropped.

Several members also objected to a provision requesting the UN secretary-general to report to the Council on the situation in Myanmar every 60 days.

Instead, the resolution calls for the secretary-general or his envoy to report back by March 15, 2023 in coordination with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Council had issued one unified statement on Myanmar since the coup ended the country's brief period of democracy.

The military alleged widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 election, won resoundingly by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

A junta court has found Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, guilty on every one of the 14 charges it has heard so far, including corruption, and jailed her for 26 years.

Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham designed to remove the democracy figurehead permanently from Myanmar's political scene.

The military's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters has killed more than 2,500 people, according to a local monitoring group.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian opposition leader's treason trial ends Cambodian opposition leader's treason trial ends
Bishops' chief urges Modi to invite pope to India Bishops' chief urges Modi to invite pope to India
Deaf Pakistanis celebrate Christmas with a difference Deaf Pakistanis celebrate Christmas with a difference
'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia
UNSC demands end to violence in Myanmar UNSC demands end to violence in Myanmar
Nativity scenes on display at record 43 US state capitols Nativity scenes on display at record 43 US state capitols
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sibu

Diocese of Sibu

The Diocese of Sibu is located on the central part of Sarawak. When it became a diocese in 1986 it covered the Sibu,

Read more
Diocese of Enshi

Diocese of Enshi

Located towards the southwest of Hubei province, Enshi Prefecture is Hubei's southwestern "panhandle". The prefecture

Read more
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Diocese of Yingkou

Diocese of Yingkou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yingkou/Yingkow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.