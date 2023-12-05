Unraveling the quest for human longevity

It goes beyond a specific diet or exercise routine and thrives in the embrace of cultural traditions, spiritual practices, and social connections

This photo taken on June 28 shows 85-year-old rugby player Yasutake Oshima (right) taking part in a rugby training session for his senior over 70s team, at the Fukasawa Multi-Purpose Sports Plaza in Kamakura, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan. (Photo: AFP)

The quest for unraveling the secrets of longevity has persisted throughout human civilization. With each generation seeking the elusive fountain of perpetual vitality, from ancient civilizations to contemporary societies, the quest has manifested in a myriad of cultural practices, scientific inquiries, and philosophical contemplations.

In ancient China, for instance, the search for longevity was deeply ingrained in Taoist philosophy. Taoist sages dedicated themselves to the cultivation of "internal alchemy" through meditation, breath control, and herbal remedies, all aimed at achieving immortality or, at the very least, an extended lifespan.

The concept of "elixirs of life" spoke to the profound human desire to unlock the secrets that would grant enduring health and vitality.

Similarly, in ancient Greece, the pursuit of longevity was entwined with the teachings of philosophers such as Pythagoras and his emphasis on a harmonious lifestyle. The Greek "Mediterranean diet," characterized by an abundance of fruit, vegetables, and olive oil, was not just a culinary preference but a reflection of a cultural approach to well-being and potential longevity.

Fast-forward to the present day and the quest for longevity has taken on a more scientific façade.

Researchers delve into the intricacies of genetics, exploring the role of specific genes that may influence aging and lifespan. Caloric restriction studies, inspired by observations of extended life span in certain animal species under limited calorie intake, have become a focal point in the scientific pursuit of understanding the mechanisms behind longevity.

"What struck me the most was the absence of any extraordinary dietary regimen"

Moreover, contemporary health and wellness trends, such as the adoption of superfoods and the exploration of unconventional diets, reflect society's ongoing fascination with discovering the dietary keys to a longer life.

Blue zones — regions around the world where people live significantly longer than the global average — have become a subject of intense study, with researchers and health enthusiasts examining the lifestyle and dietary choices of these long-lived populations.

Recently, I had a fascinating experience delving into the lives of the oldest women in Okinawa, particularly in the renowned “blue zone” village of Ogimi, celebrated for its remarkable longevity.

During my interviews, I explored their daily habits and diets, expecting to unearth some elusive secret. However, what struck me the most was the absence of any extraordinary dietary regimen. Astonishingly, these centenarians consumed a diverse array of foods without any particular restrictions — from pork and fish to a variety of vegetables.

Their openness extended even to coffee, they claimed to harbor no dislikes.

With the dietary myth seemingly debunked, I went to search for further insights from Masahi Arakawa, a longevity researcher at Ryukyu University with over two decades of experience. Despite his extensive study, he, too, admitted the absence of a magical recipe for longevity.

While he endorsed a diet rich in vegetables, it was a piece of advice already embedded in common sense for health-conscious individuals. Exercise and adequate hydration were other well-known recommendations. Yet, the real revelation came from his observations on the commonalities among the oldest individuals.

"Embracing a profoundly spiritual life comes at a minimal cost, with no intermediary profiting from our overall well-being"

According to the professor, the elderly in Okinawa shared a commitment to their religious and traditional rituals. Many had a butsudan, a sacred Buddhist altar, in their homes, where they fervently prayed to their ancestors. This spiritual connection, he emphasized, played a pivotal role in their lives.

Additionally, the importance of genuine social connections was emphasized — not the virtual bonds of online "friends." Meeting their sons or daughters face to face often emerged as a crucial aspect of their social engagement.

These personal interactions, grounded in tradition and familial ties, seemed to contribute significantly to the longevity of these individuals.

Fundamentally, the pursuit of longevity extends beyond the confines of a specific diet or exercise routine; rather, it thrives in the nurturing embrace of cultural traditions, spiritual practices, and authentic social connections.

This approach remains somewhat overlooked in discussions surrounding a healthy lifestyle. The rationale behind this oversight becomes apparent when considering the economic implications associated with popular diets.

While a specific diet often yields economic benefits for those marketing and selling the associated products, embracing a profoundly spiritual life comes at a minimal cost, with no intermediary profiting from our overall well-being.

When we therefore hastily pass judgment on certain religious endeavors, particularly those associated with smaller religious entities like the Unification Church, as mere “scams” for the simpleminded, we must pause to consider the deeper motivations at play.

Those who contribute significantly, both financially and personally, to such religious communities are not merely enriching the institution; they are also safeguarding their mental well-being. By feeling accepted and integrated into a community that shares common goals and values, individuals find a sense of purpose and connection that positively contributes to their overall mental health.

