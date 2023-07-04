Unmasking Japan’s eugenic law that 'destroyed many lives'

A University of Tokyo professor strongly condems it as ‘even worse than the Nazi sterilization law’

Junko Iizuka, who is now 77 years old, addresses a press conference held at The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ) in Marunouchi, Tokyo on June 21, recounting the tragic events that have plagued her life as a victim of Japan’s long-abolished Eugenic Protection Law. (Photo supplied)

A victim of Japan’s long-abolished Eugenic Protection Law recently shared her haunting story, shedding light on the abuse, injustice, and discrimination she endured for decades due to the law aimed at addressing the population boom after World War II.

Junko Iizuka, who is now 77 years old, bravely stepped forward to address a press conference to recount the tragic events that have plagued her life in an emotional and powerful presentation.

She was 16 when forced to undergo eugenic surgery, or authorized sterilization for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental conditions to “prevent the birth of defective offspring,” a practice authorized by the eugenics law enacted unanimously in the Japanese Diet in 1948 and abolished in 1996.

Close to 25,000 people like Iizuka, including a nine-year-old boy and a girl, were forced to undergo sterilization under the eugenic law, said a new investigative report released to the public in June.

Iizuka shared her experiences of being placed in Komatsushima Gakuen, a facility for children with intellectual disabilities, despite not having any disabilities herself. After her time there, she was sent to live with foster parents and work as a live-in worker.

Recalling the traumatic events, she revealed, “I was constantly discriminated [against] and abused by my work parents, and when I underwent the eugenic surgery, they took me to a clinic without any explanation.”

The consequences of the procedure were devastating for Iizuka, resulting in the loss of significant relationships and shattered dreams of a fulfilling life.

"I am still suffering. I have never recovered from the trauma caused by the surgery"

“Eugenic surgery deprived me of all my modest dreams of a happy marriage and children. As soon as I told my husband, whom I trusted, that I had undergone surgery that made me unable to have children, he left me and demanded a divorce,” she said.

The impact on her mental well-being was severe, leaving her unable to work. She was ultimately diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from the mental stress she endured.

“Eugenic surgery turned my life upside down,” Iizuka said.

When UCA News asked if she had found ways to heal from the trauma, Iizuka said, “No, I am still suffering. I have never recovered from the trauma caused by the surgery.”

Iizuka sought redress for the damages inflicted upon her.

However, the government justified the procedures as lawful during that time and refused to offer an apology or compensation. She faced further distress when her surgical records were discarded by Miyagi prefecture against regulations, leaving her unable to provide evidence for a lawsuit.

Consequently, she filed a petition seeking justice with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations (JFBA) in June 2015.

In February 2017, the JFBA published an opinion statement that declared forced sterilization surgeries under the former Eugenic Protection Law constituted a violation of human rights.

This declaration prompted Iizuka, supported by the sister-in-law of Yumi Sato (not her real name), the first plaintiff in Sendai, and the admission by the governor of Miyagi prefecture that she was a victim, to file a lawsuit in May 2018.

However, both the Sendai District Court and Sendai High Court dismissed her claim based on the 20-year exclusion period.

"We must not allow this damage to be buried in darkness. The responsibility of the government is clear"

Iizuka said that victims from across the country have filed lawsuits, but many have initially been dismissed by the courts due to this exclusion period. As time passes, she expressed concern for elderly victims, some of whom have already died.

“All of us victims are getting old, and some of us are passing away. I am sick, and I often go to a hospital,” she told the media.

“We must not allow this damage to be buried in darkness. The responsibility of the government is clear, so I urge the government to come up with an early and comprehensive resolution,” Iizuka said.

Speaking to UCA News, Iizuka encouraged other victims who have not yet come forward to file claims or apply for a lump-sum payment and join the fight for justice.

“I would like to urge them to come forward to claim the damages and to join us in pressuring the government to make sure that they take measures to relieve the suffering of victims,” she said.

Eugenics has long been a subject of discussion within the Catholic Church, Bishop Edgar Gacutan of Sendai told UCA News.

“It is one of the social issues tackled by the Church, urging successive governments to repeal it as a law and provide justice and dignity to the victims,” he said in a written response to UCA News.

Gacutan, who is also the vice chairman of the Japan Catholic Bishops Conference Committee for Justice and Peace, explained that eugenics, in essence, is the selection of a healthy and strong lineage, which violates human rights.

He said that the Japanese government, like the Nazis who wanted to create a pure Aryan race, had enacted laws before and even after the Second World War.

Due to the persistent pursuit of the victims and their supporters, former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, issued an apology in 2019. His government also passed a law that provided compensation for the remaining victims.

"The government’s response falls short of addressing 'the most serious violation of human rights'"

“The journey towards restoring the victims’ dignity and humanity is still long and challenging. The Catholic Church in Japan and its bishops would like to be in solidarity with the victims in their journey on this path for as long as it takes,” the prelate said.

On June 19, a 14,000-page investigative report was released to the public, reported Kyodo News. The report was submitted to the Lower House speaker and the Upper House president by the chairs of the welfare committees of the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors.

Its findings revealed that 24,993 individuals in Japan had undergone eugenic surgery. Among the victims were a nine-year-old boy and a girl who were sterilized during the early 1960s and early 1970s, respectively, making them the youngest documented cases.

Kyodo News also said that during a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno expressed the government’s sincere reflection and deep apology for the immense pain endured by many people as a result of forced sterilization.

Matsuno assured that the government was fully committed to making every possible effort to facilitate smooth parliamentary discussions, based on the report, to address this issue.

However, Koji Niisato, co-representative of a group of lawyers representing the victims, believes that the government’s response falls short of addressing “the most serious violation of human rights under the current post-war constitution.” He urged for an early political settlement.

In addition to Iizuka and Sato, other victims, including Saburo Kita (not her real name) from Tokyo and a man only identified as Mr. Kojima from Sapporo, have filed lawsuits, along with 38 others across 12 regions in Japan. Sadly, five of the 38 victims have already passed away.

Yasutaka Ichinokawa, a professor of medical sociology at the University of Tokyo, strongly condemned the law for categorizing people as “defective,” stating that it was even worse than the Nazi sterilization law.

In 1996, the eugenics law was amended and renamed the Maternal Health Act, acknowledging the discriminatory nature of the previous legislation towards persons with disabilities and removing the provisions on eugenic surgery.

As a form of redress for the victims, the government in April 2019 allotted a lump-sum payment of 3.2 million yen (some US$22,098) to individuals who were forced to undergo sterilization under the now-defunct law.

