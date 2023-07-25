News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Unholy horror of churches burnt in Indian ethnic violence

Large-scale attack on churches by mobs makes it evident that there is 'a religious angle to it,' says a Meitei Christian

Unholy horror of churches burnt in Indian ethnic violence

A woman along with her child attends the Children's Mass at Baptist Convention Center church in Imphal on July 23. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Imphal

By AFP, Imphal

Published: July 25, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

Charred walls, collapsed tin roofs and smashed windows in a burned Kuki community church illustrate how deadly ethnic violence has led to brutal sectarian attacks in India's troubled Manipur state.

At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state.

The ruins of the Kuki church in Imphal are just one among the more than 220 churches and 17 Hindu temples destroyed in the months of vigilante violence, according to a report by India Today news magazine.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Across the street from the burned church, Baptist priest Zuan Kamang Damai led a service on Sunday with a congregation just a third of its usual size of about 800 after many of his Kuki parishioners fled.

"After this violence erupted, they moved to different places to save their lives," he said.

"They want to come back, they want to resettle, they want to live with my family," Damai said. "This is what they responded to me, and I comfort them. God is there."

Damai is himself a Naga, another major tribal group in the area who have largely been spared in the cycle of revenge attacks.

But many of his regular worshippers are staying away, fearful of the possibility of violence.

"We have to respect each religion -- regardless of Christians, regardless of Hindu, Muslim, whatever," the 55-year-old said.

While there was "conflict here and there", he said, "we have to avoid attacking the temples".

Land, rights and power 

The cause of conflict is a complex mix of land, rights and power.

The Kuki oppose Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action, fearing that they might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for tribal groups.

India's Interior Minister Amit Shah has promised a "thorough, in-depth and impartial investigation" into the violence and has said the government "stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Manipur".

But the Human Rights Watch group says that state authorities, led by Shah's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, have rolled out "politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism".

Many say religious divisions are adding to the trouble.

While the majority Meitei people are largely Hindu, a small number are Christian and some say they too have been attacked.

B, a Meitei Christian who did not wish to be identified beyond an initial, described how he watched in horror as his church was burnt to the ground by a mob.

"The large-scale attack on churches across communities makes it evident that it has a religious angle to it," he said.

But others point out that while churches used by the Kuki community have been attacked, those of the Naga people have not.

Eva, a Christian with roots in both the Meitei and Naga communities who also asked for her real name not to be used, said the conflict is not just about land rights or government jobs.

"Meitei churches were vandalized and burnt," she said. "If it is just a Kuki and Meitei issue, then why were the Meitei churches attacked? The evidence is very clear cut."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur
Look to the elderly, Pope tells young people Look to the elderly, Pope tells young people
Record number of US 40-year-olds never married Record number of US 40-year-olds never married
Unholy horror of churches burnt in Indian ethnic violence Unholy horror of churches burnt in Indian ethnic violence
Cambodian heir apparent hails poll victory Cambodian heir apparent hails poll victory
Thai slum children integral for social transformation Thai slum children integral for social transformation
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ha Tinh

Diocese of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North

Read more
Diocese of Xingtai

Diocese of Xingtai

The diocese of Xingtai evolved from the Apostolic Prefecture of Shundefu, established in 1933. Later, it was called

Read more
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.