UN urged to probe ‘torture’ of Jimmy Lai’s key witness

Prosecution witness Andy Li was tortured to 'confess' conspiracy, alleged Lai's international legal team

Andy Li (pictured) was tortured when in prison in China before confessing to allegedly conspiring with Jimmy Lai to collude with foreign entities to endanger national security of Hong Kong, alleged Lai's international legal team. (Photo: RFA)

Lawyers representing Hong Kong’s media mogul and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai have urged the United Nations to investigate the alleged torture of a key witness in his national security trial who confessed to conspiracy.

Lai's international legal counsel, London-based Doughty Street Chambers, requested the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture to investigate the alleged forced “confession” of prosecution witness Andy Li, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Jan. 8.

Li was among the 12 Hong Kong protesters who were captured by China's Coast Guard while fleeing to Taiwan by speedboat.

"Credible evidence is emerging that Andy Li was tortured when in prison in China before confessing to allegedly conspiring with Jimmy Lai to collude with foreign entities to endanger national security," the lawyers alleged.

Li’s confession against Lai was suspected to have been “coerced and obtained after he endured torture, inhuman and degrading treatment in Chinese detention,” they alleged.

Li’s statement is central to the Hong Kong prosecution’s case against Lai, the group said.

Amnesty International had listed Li and the other speedboat fugitives as being at "imminent risk of torture and other ill-treatment,” on Aug. 23, 2020, after their arrest and incommunicado detention.

Li pleaded guilty to charges of "collusion with foreign forces" alongside Lai in August 2021, after being accused of "conspiring" with Lai's aide Mark Simon and activist Finn Lau, now in exile, to ask foreign governments to impose sanctions on Hong Kong.

Li’s family had raised concerns in May 2021 that he was held in the maximum-security Siu Lam Psychiatric Center following his return to Hong Kong from Chinese custody.

The center has a history of alleged abuses against inmates, according to media reports.

A Catholic and founder of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, Jimmy Lai has been charged with two counts of "conspiracy to collude with foreign forces" and one count of "collusion with foreign forces" under the security law imposed by Beijing in the wake of the 2019 protest movement.

In addition to this, Lai also faces a charge relating to "seditious" publications.

Caoilfhionn Gallagher, the leader of Lai’s legal team pointed out that international law prohibits reliance on evidence derived through torture, inhuman or degrading treatment.

"Such statements are involuntary, inherently unreliable, violate the right to a fair trial, and reliance upon them indirectly legitimizes torture and taints the justice system,” Gallagher emphasized.

Gallagher alleged that the Hong Kong prosecutors were relying on Li’s statement as key evidence against Lai to obtain his conviction from the court.

"The Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have so far failed to investigate these concerns, and in any event how could they credibly mark their own homework?" Gallagher said.

An unnamed Hong Kong government spokesperson said that it "strongly condemns and firmly opposes," Lai’s legal team’s move in a Jan. 5 response to Reuters and the Chinese-language Ming Pao newspaper.

The initiative from the lawyers was designed "to abuse the United Nations mechanisms to interfere with the judicial proceedings,” the spokesperson alleged.

Meanwhile, London-based rights group Hong Kong Watch urged the UK government to impose sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive John Lee after its members among others were named as "collaborators" or "co-conspirators" in Lai's national security trial.

In a letter to UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, six patrons of Hong Kong Watch called for Magnitsky-style sanctions on Lee, including asset freezes and a travel ban.

"John Lee has been, and continues to be, involved in activities which amount to a serious violation of the right not to be subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment," the patrons said.

“Magnitsky” sanctions target those responsible for human rights violations or corruption.

The patrons also pointed out Lee’s involvement in the transnational repression of prominent Hong Kong activists now living in exile.

