UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military

Human Rights Watch says security forces must face consequences for their numerous crimes

Myanmar refugee children, who fled a surge in violence as the military cracks down on rebel groups, at a camp in Nawphewlawl near the Myanmar-Thailand border in Kayin state on Feb. 14. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 18, 2022 09:07 AM GMT

An international rights group has demanded that all UN member states stop the flow of weapons into Myanmar and impose stronger, targeted sanctions against individuals implicated in abuses and military interests.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will discuss Myanmar and a new report by the UN Human Rights Office in a meeting on March 21.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the UNHRC should adopt a strategy for accountability in Myanmar to end abuses by the military junta. The resolution should also urge the UN Security Council to refer the Southeast Asian nation to the International Criminal Court.

“The UN Human Rights Council should respond to Myanmar’s human rights and humanitarian crisis with urgency and purpose,” Lucy McKernan, deputy UN advocacy director at HRW, said in a March 18 statement.

“The rights council should take strong action against security forces that have never faced consequences for their numerous crimes.”

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned Myanmar security forces’ violations of international human rights and humanitarian law in its first comprehensive report released on March 15.

“The military and security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, bombarding populated areas with airstrikes and heavy weapons and deliberately targeting civilians, many of whom have been shot in the head, burned to death, arbitrarily arrested, tortured or used as human shields,” the report said.

In recent weeks, there have been increasing reports of Myanmar military airstrikes and use of heavy weapons causing civilian loss of life and property.

Jet aircraft, attack helicopters, armored vehicles, light and heavy artillery, missiles and rockets are being used against civilians.

HRW also urged the UNHRC to call for all revenues from oil, gas, timber and gems that flow to the military and help finance abuses to be put into an escrow account for the Myanmar people until a democratically elected civilian government is restored.

The junta is deliberately blocking aid as a form of collective punishment in many parts of the country, according to the rights group.

The UN estimates that the number of people needing assistance has grown from one million before the coup to 14.4 million including more than 5 million children. About 25 million people, or half the population, are estimated to be below the national poverty line.

HRW said blanket internet shutdowns are a form of collective punishment that hinder access to information and communications needed for daily life, which is particularly vital during times of crisis.

“The Human Rights Council should urgently push back against these abuses and lead the international response to protect rights and advance accountability in Myanmar,” McKernan said.

Ignoring repeated calls by world leaders to end the violence, the junta has continued its reign of terror in several areas across the country including ethnic areas where churches have been bombed, civilian homes razed, civilians killed and arbitrary arrests made.

At least 1,600 people have been killed by security forces and more than 12,500 people detained since Myanmar's coup 13 months ago, according to the UN.

