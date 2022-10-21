News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UN tells Myanmar's neighbors to stop forced returns

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a military coup last year, with swathes of the country engulfed by fighting

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 29, 2021 show smokes and fires from Thantlang, in Chin State, where more than 160 buildings were destroyed caused by shelling from Junta military troops, according to local media. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 21, 2022 05:57 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

The United Nations on Thursday urged Myanmar's neighbours to stop the forced return of its nationals, saying "countless lives" were being placed at risk.

The UN's refugee agency UNHCR said it was gravely concerned about multiple reports of refoulement — the forcible return of refugees and asylum seekers — since February 2021 from countries neighboring Myanmar.

The agency is "urgently appealing to countries in the region to immediately stop forced returns of Myanmar nationals seeking safety from serious harm".

"We repeat our call on states to continue offering protection to Myanmar nationals fleeing for safety. This also includes ending the practice of indefinite detention of asylum seekers and refugees from Myanmar," said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for protection.

The southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a military coup last year, with swathes of the country engulfed by fighting.

More than 2,300 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since the coup, which rights groups say includes razing villages, mass extrajudicial killings and air strikes on civilians.

The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians.

Triggs said the violence was driving people to flee and that they should be allowed to seek asylum abroad and be protected against refoulement.

