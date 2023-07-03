UN snubs China’s intervention in Jimmy Lai cause

Chinese authorities sought to stop Lai's son from testifying in front of the UN Human Rights Council

Jimmy Lai, a Catholic business tycoon, is serving jail terms for his support of freedom and democracy in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has quashed China’s attempt to intervene and interrupt the testimony of Sebastien Lai, son of Hong Kong’s jailed pro-democracy Catholic media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Václav Bálek, the UNHRC president, dismissed China’s request to stop Sebastien Lai from testifying during the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and association in Geneva on June 30, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on July 3.

Bálek rejected China’s request pointing out that “all presentations are in order. In this context, speakers may refer to specific situations by way of example.”

The Chinese representative had earlier requested immediate intervention from Bálek while pointing out that Jimmy Lai’s trial was underway in Hong Kong.

“We don’t want anyone to use this platform to exaggerate. In that regard – we request the president to immediately interrupt this NGO,” the unnamed Chinese representative said.

Sebastien Lai was delivering an oral testimony on behalf of Greece-based NGO PEN International at the 53rd Session of the UNHRC.

Founded in 1921, the group is one of the largest international organizations in the field of promoting literature and protecting freedom of expression.

In his appeal to the UN, Sebastien Lai pointed out that his father was behind bars for exhibiting his support towards Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement in a peaceful manner.

“My dad has served lengthy prison sentences for exercising his right to peaceful protest, for peaceful attendance at pro-democracy demonstrations, for lighting a candle at a tenement square massacre vigil,” Sebastien said.

Since Jimmy Lai’s arrest, Sebastien has been on an uphill battle to rally humanitarian forces together to secure his father’s release and obtain justice from the Hong Kong administration.

Jimmy Lai, 75, is a close ally of Hong Kong’s outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen, a strong critic of China’s communist regime who faced a criminal charge for associating with a humanitarian fund that assisted the supporters of Hong Kong’s often violent pro-democracy movement.

A British national, Jimmy Lai, is accused of colluding with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed national security law and producing allegedly seditious publications under the colonial-era sedition law.

The founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily has been behind bars since December 2020. He is currently serving a sentence of five years and nine months for fraud over violating the leasing terms of his newspaper’s office complex.

Sebastien pointed out that despite being convicted of fraud, Jimmy Lai is yet to get a final verdict from Hong Kong courts on the national security charges laid out against him.

“Now he is awaiting trial under the National Security Law for defending liberty. He faces life in prison. The China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government tried to silence my dad by throwing him in jail,” Sebastien Lai said.

He alleged that the Hong Kong administration was out on a witch-hunt against dissenting citizens and “locking up people who criticize them.”

“There are now 1,400 political prisoners,” Sebastien Lai alleged.

In his closing remarks, Sebastien Lai voiced his fear that he may not be able to see his father again and called upon the Hong Kong administration to release him.

“I call [upon] Hong Kong to stop criminalizing those who peacefully protest and advocate for democracy and to drop all charges against my dad before it is too late,” Sebastien Lai said.

In a press statement, PEN International said that it welcomed Bálek’s decision to support Sebastien Lai against China’s attempt to silence him at the UN.

“We welcome the President of the Human Rights Council’s decision to allow Sebastien to conclude his oral statement,” the group said.

The group further thanked the comments from Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, the special rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and association, “who expressed his support and solidarity with Sebastien Lai.”

