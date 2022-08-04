UN slams crackdown on Cambodian journalists

Increasing intimidation is a 'threat to democracy,' United Nations Human Rights Office report says

Journalists in Cambodia continue to be subjected to various forms of harassment and intimidation, according to a United Nations Human Rights Office report. (Photo: Unsplash)

As foreign ministers from around the world met in Phnom Penh, the United Nations Human Rights Office released a report which found journalists in Cambodia continued to be subjected to various forms of harassment and pressure, including violence.

The report also said increasing acts of intimidation were “a threat to democracy” after 65 journalists were surveyed and all stated they had faced some form of interference in the course of their work.

“The findings in this report are very concerning, and I urge the authorities to take on board our recommendations to ensure the media can carry out their vital work fairly and transparently for the benefit of all Cambodians,” said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

“A free, independent and pluralistic media plays a central role in every democratic society. When we defend media freedom, we defend justice, good governance and human rights.”

The Cambodian government's harsh treatment of the media escalated in 2017 with a crackdown on civil society groups, including NGOs, and opposition politicians ahead of elections held in 2018.

The Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) was dissolved by the courts and many of its leaders fled into exile while those who remained have been arrested and jailed. That enabled the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win every seat in the National Assembly.

"Authorities in Cambodia have actively adopted legislation restricting civic space generally and press freedom in particular"

Since January 2017, the UN Human Rights Office in Cambodia has documented cases involving 23 journalists who have faced criminal charges for disinformation, defamation or incitement as a result of their work.

It said laws and other instruments had been adopted that empower the authorities to censor and place journalists, among others, under surveillance and this had extended the government’s ability to curtail media work and freedom of expression through the courts.

Open-ended laws such as the law against the spread of Covid-19 and the 2022 Sub-Decree on the Establishment of the National Internet Gateway had given the government wide-ranging powers to block information and punish unspecific crimes, and should be repealed, it added.

“For years, the authorities in Cambodia have actively adopted legislation restricting civic space generally and press freedom in particular,” the UN Human Rights Office said in a statement.

“The report also highlighted the specific obstacles that women media workers face, including the lack of leadership roles, harassment and gender-based violence.”

Cambodia’s attitude to the media has also been sharply criticized by human rights groups and Western nations, including the United States and the European Union, which have sent envoys to Phnom Penh for the annual ASEAN Regional Forum.

This includes the 10 foreign ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), their dialogue partners and those with observer status.

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights group has been active at this summit and have repeatedly called for the unconditional release of all journalists jailed for exercising their rights and the repeal of “repressive laws so as to allow for a vibrant and free media landscape.”

