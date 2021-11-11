UN Security Council voices 'deep concern' over Myanmar violence

Updated: November 11, 2021 05:27 AM GMT
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Nov. 10. (Photo: AFP)
The UN Security Council has expressed its "deep concern" about recent unrest in Myanmar and called for an "immediate cessation of violence" and for efforts to ensure that civilians are not harmed.
In a statement issued on Nov. 10 as reports emerged of clashes between junta troops and fighters from a major militant group in Rakhine state, the Security Council warned that "recent developments pose particular serious challenges for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons."
The clashes, reported by a rebel spokesman, broke a ceasefire that had kept the peace in the western region since a February coup by the military junta.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the putsch, with a brutal crackdown on dissent and increased fighting in borderlands involving ethnic armed organizations.
The council members also called for an "equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines," as well as "safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need."
"They underlined that vaccines should be accessible to all and called for greater international support to ensure the availability of Covid-19 vaccines and to expedite their roll out," the statement said.
Days after the February coup, the junta reaffirmed a commitment to a ceasefire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has fought a bloody war for autonomy for Rakhine state's ethnic Rakhine population.
The ceasefire freed up military troops to battle local "self-defence forces" that have sprung up across the country in opposition to the military.
An AA spokesman told AFP that clashes broke out after the "Myanmar military entered the area. Casualty details are not known yet."
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…