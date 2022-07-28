UN Security Council slams Myanmar executions

Calls for release of all detainees as fears grow over the likelihood of more activist executions

An activist protests against Myanmar's junta execution of four prisoners outside the United Nations University in Tokyo on July 26. (Photo: AFP/UCAN file)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the executions of four pro-democracy activists by the Myanmar junta and called for the release of all detained prisoners including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In a statement unanimously agreed by all 15 members on July.27, the UNSC sought “an immediate halt to all violence, respect for human rights and full aid access” while stressing dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with “the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.”

The Council members' call came two days after the news of the executions broke, sparking global outrage against the military rulers who ignored appeals by the international community and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to halt them.

The four activists included former parliamentarian Phyo Zeya Thaw from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as "Ko Jimmy," Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

The executions, the first in more than three decades in the conflict-torn nation, are seen as an attempt to instill fear among the people who are offering strong resistance to military rule since the coup in February 2021.

The UNSC also called for “an immediate cessation of all forms of violence, including attacks on infrastructure, health and education facilities” and reiterated full support for Myanmar’s democratic transition.

"ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis but has been ineffective"

ASEAN also denounced the executions as “highly reprehensible” and said they set back its efforts to facilitate dialogue between the military and opposition groups.

The 10-member bloc, of which Myanmar is also a member, had called for the sentences to be halted while Cambodian Prime minister Hun Sen, who is the current ASEAN chair, had made a personal appeal for clemency.

Backed by the UN, the US and the European Union, ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis but has been ineffective in pressuring the military regime.

“We strongly and urgently call on all parties concerned to desist from taking actions that would only further aggravate the crisis, hinder peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned, and endanger peace, security and stability, not only in Myanmar, but the whole region,” the bloc said.

The junta defended its move by calling it “justice for the people” and slammed the deluge of global condemnation.

Hundreds of Myanmar’s diaspora in Bangkok took to the street to protest the junta’s executions by waving flags and chanting slogans while dozens of young protesters also took to the streets of Yangon and Mandalay.

Fear and anxiety are growing inside Myanmar that the junta could execute more political prisoners who have been sentenced to death following high-profile executions.

Some 74 people in detention have been sentenced to death and a further 41 were handed death sentences in absentia, bringing the total to 115, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The group said at least 2,131 people have been killed and more than 14,898 have been detained since the coup on Feb 1, 2021.

Latest News