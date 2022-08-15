News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

UN rights chief to visit Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

The Rohingya exodus was sparked by a 2017 Myanmar army offensive against the mostly Muslim minority

UN rights chief to visit Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Lima. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 15, 2022 04:48 AM GMT

Updated: August 15, 2022 04:49 AM GMT

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a four-day visit that will include a trip to squalid camps housing nearly a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

The exodus of Rohingya was sparked by a 2017 Myanmar army offensive against the mostly Muslim minority, with the UN's highest court last month giving the green light to a landmark case accusing the Buddhist-majority country of genocide.

Five years later the refugees refuse to go home in the absence of guarantees for their safety and rights from military-ruled Myanmar, making host country Bangladesh increasingly impatient.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Bangladesh, meanwhile, has come under fire for its own rights record under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whom Bachelet will meet during her visit, as well as local activists.

Nine groups including Human Rights Watch said that Bachelet should "publicly call for an immediate end to serious abuses including extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances" in Bangladesh.

In December the United States imposed sanctions on a notorious elite police unit and seven top security officers, including the national police chief, over gross human rights violations.

Under Hasina, security forces have killed thousands of people in staged shootouts, while hundreds of others, most of them from the opposition, have disappeared, activists say.

The government denies the allegations, and ahead of Bachelet's visit Dhaka said in a statement that it would highlight its "sincere efforts to protect and promote human rights of the people".

"Bangladesh strongly hopes that the Chief of UN human rights mechanism would witness by herself how the country is doing miracles to keep on track their development journey; integrating human rights into it," it said.

Bachelet, 70, a former Chilean president, is due to step down at the end of the month.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines bans five 'subversive' textbooks Philippines bans five 'subversive' textbooks
Taiwan arrests spur mass trafficking to Cambodia probe Taiwan arrests spur mass trafficking to Cambodia probe
Vietnamese Catholics remember martyrs with passion Vietnamese Catholics remember martyrs with passion
Indian Christians challenge bill against ‘mass conversion’ Indian Christians challenge bill against ‘mass conversion’
75 years of Indian independence and the outlook's bleak 75 years of Indian independence and the outlook's bleak
Pope Francis urges help for drought-hit Somalia Pope Francis urges help for drought-hit Somalia
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

African Catholic actor wants to evangelize through cinema

African Catholic actor wants to evangelize through cinema

Well-known actor and film producer in Ivory Coast is not shy about using the big screen to share his Catholic faith

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.