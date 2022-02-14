UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Sam Sokha was deported from Thailand while awaiting transfer to a third country. (Photo: Radio Free Asia )

Cambodian political activist Sam Sokha has been freed from prison after serving a four-year term for throwing a sandal at a ruling party billboard depicting Prime Minister Hun Sen during the run-up to commune elections in 2017.

“Whatever wrong I have done toward them, I have already made an apology, and for how they violated and done wrong to me, I forgive them,” the mother of two told Voice of Democracy on her release.

Sam Sokha was seen using the billboards — picturing Hun Sen and National Assembly president Heng Samrin — to accuse them of destroying the nation. A video of the incident was posted on Facebook and she then fled to Thailand.

But despite her refugee status with the United Nations, she was deported from Thailand while awaiting transfer to a third country, upsetting groups like Human Rights Watch, which said her case set a worrisome precedent for how Thailand treats its many refugees.

A court then jailed her for two years for incitement and a year later she was sentenced to a further two years for the Facebook posts she issued during her time in Thailand.

Sam Sokha was one of hundreds of political activists rounded up following the 2017 commune election when the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) polled well at the expense of Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

The 43-year-old said she would remain out of politics and wanted to move forward with her life while caring for her children.

“I’ve just been released. I don’t want to be involved with that sort of thing,” she told Voice of Democracy. “For loving the nation, what you get in return is nothing and you only eat dirt, and for four years nobody came to help me.”

Sam Sokha wrote a letter to Hun Sen apologizing for the incident, adding she had behaved in an “illiterate and stupid” way after she was fired from a garment factory for raising labor rights issues.

“I was very desperate and my family are indebted from buying food for me. It would be good if the [government] would understand and tolerate because they always say they are the parents, and if the children commit wrong, they have the right to educate them,” she said.

“But when I went to the Supreme Court, the court would not reduce a single day or minute for me,” she said. Requests by her lawyers for early release were also denied.

According to reports, Sam Sokha was only released after she paid a US$2,500 fine and promised to refrain from political activity.