X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea

Despite UN assistance, 60 Chinese Christians still live in fear of repatriation from Jeju island, says pastor

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 15, 2022 07:24 AM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2022 11:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?

Feb 12, 2022
2

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Feb 11, 2022
3

Re-imagining the Church in India

Feb 11, 2022
4

Christian group demands release of jailed Pakistani Hindu

Feb 11, 2022
5

Global campaign demands ouster of Indian bishop

Feb 11, 2022
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 11, 2022
7

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
8

Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters

Feb 11, 2022
9

UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Feb 14, 2022
10

Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations

Feb 14, 2022
Support UCA News
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea

Members of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church worship on Jeju island in South Korea. (Photo: Pastor Pan Yongguang)

The United Nations High Commission Refugees (UNHCR) has reached out to support 60 Christians who fled to South Korea from China to avoid persecution and are now in limbo after the courts rejected their asylum applications.

The members of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as Mayflower Church, moved to Jeju island, a popular tourist spot in South Korea, in 2019 to escape harassment by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in Shenzhen city. They migrated to Jeju as it offers visa-free access for Chinese citizens.  

The 29 adults and 31 children had their asylum applications rejected in January, according to China Aid, a group led by Chinese exiles documenting human rights abuses and promoting religious freedom in China.

The Christians have to reapply for asylum under the complex immigration process in South Korea, said Pastor Pan Yongguang, who added that the group has been living in fear of forcible repatriation if their applications are rejected again.

While the Christians struggle with language barriers and lack of education for their children, they have been forced to do odd jobs like picking tangerines to make ends meet amid a lack of substantial assistance on Jeju.   

Established in 2012, Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church has a large church building and a school to provide Christian education to children.

I have been charged with subversion of state power, colluding with anti-China foreign forces and human trafficking

Church members have faced pressure since 2018 when the CCP adopted new regulations on religious affairs. It triggered a crackdown on religious groups and institutes run by these groups in China.

Pastor Pan said police officers raided the church and the school, ordering them to shut them down on several occasions.

The pastor and other members faced renewed threats after Pastor Pan co-signed a letter protesting the CCP’s new regulations on religions, including a repressive education policy and anti-religious propaganda.

Pastor Pan said he would face multiple charges if his asylum application is rejected again and he is forcibly repatriated to China 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"I have been charged with subversion of state power, colluding with anti-China foreign forces and human trafficking," Pastor Pan said. "That's because I took these believers out of China, so now I'm suspected of trafficking or smuggling them."

Earlier, church members also applied for asylum in the United States through the UNHCR. However, the agency said it is unable to process their application from their office in Seoul.

Bob Fu, president of China Aid, alleged that South Korea is wary of China, so it seeks to avoid any conflict with Beijing over the asylum seekers.

"Only 0.4 percent of asylum applications from Chinese nationals have been successful in the past. South Korea is effectively being held hostage by the CCP," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean priest warns against discharge from Japan plant
Korean priest warns against discharge from Japan plant
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?
Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors
Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Feb 15, 2022
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist
Feb 15, 2022
14 Muslim separatists surrender to Philippine govt
Feb 15, 2022
New bishop ordained in Vietnam's Hung Hoa Diocese
Feb 15, 2022
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
Feb 15, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Feb 15, 2022
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Feb 14, 2022
Forgiving enemies for love
Feb 14, 2022
Letter from Rome: Separating the men from the boys
Feb 14, 2022

Features

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops offer blueprint for Guatemalas development

Catholic bishops offer blueprint for Guatemala’s development
Build Church without claiming privileges says new archbishop in Algiers

Build Church without claiming privileges, says new archbishop in Algiers
Pope boosts disciplinary section of Vatican doctrinal office

Pope boosts "disciplinary section" of Vatican doctrinal office
Jacques Hamel martyr and man of Vatican II

Jacques Hamel: martyr and man of Vatican II
Vatican cardinal pays tribute to Canadas liberal bishop Remi De Roo

Vatican cardinal pays tribute to Canada’s "liberal bishop" Remi De Roo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.