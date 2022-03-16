News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

UN: Myanmar military atrocities may be crimes against humanity

Chief commissioner calls for perpetrators of gross violations of human rights to be held accountable

UN: Myanmar military atrocities may be crimes against humanity

Protesters watch a video showing exiled opposition politician Dr. Sasa during a nighttime demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 13. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 16, 2022 05:04 AM GMT

Myanmar’s military junta has engaged in systematic and widespread human right violations and abuses, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United Nations rights chief said in a report.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, bombarding populated areas with air strikes and heavy weapons and deliberately targeting civilians.

The first report for the ongoing 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council described many instances of victims who have been shot in the head, burned to death, arbitrarily arrested, tortured or used as human shields.

Bachelet has called on the international community to do all it can to resolve the crisis and hold the perpetrators of gross violations of international human rights law accountable.

“The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified and resolute international response,” she said in a statement on March 15.

Ignoring repeated calls by world leaders to end the violence, the junta has continued its reign of terror in several areas across the country including ethnic areas where churches were bombed, civilian homes razed, civilians killed and arbitrary arrests made.

“Meaningful action by the international community is urgently needed to stop yet more individuals from being stripped of their rights, their lives and their livelihoods”

The junta is struggling to consolidate power in the Southeast Asian nation where it has met growing resistance from newly emerged people’s defense forces, especially in Sagaing, Magway and Kayah and Chin states.

The UN report said junta troops had carried out mass killings in the Sagaing region, with some victims found with their hands and feet tied.

In Kayah state, soldiers burned the bodies of up to 40 men, women and children, villagers discovering the remains in several trucks, with bodies found in positions indicating they had tried to escape and were burned alive, according to the report.

It reveals detainees faced torture and other forms of ill-treatment during interrogations including suspension from the ceiling without food or water, solitary confinement, electrocution, injection of unidentified drugs and sexual violence including rape.

At least 1,600 people have been killed by security forces and more than 12,500 people have been detained since Myanmar's coup 13 months ago, according to the report.

It said at least 440,000 people have been displaced and 14 million are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, the delivery of which has largely been blocked by the military in new and pre-existing areas of need.

“Meaningful action by the international community is urgently needed to stop yet more individuals from being stripped of their rights, their lives and their livelihoods,” Bachelet said.

