UN members urged to press China over civic rights abuses

Chinese has only partially implemented one out of 33 recommendations on civic freedoms, rights groups say

Police disperse protesters in Hong Kong amid a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in this 2019 photo. China's communist regime is accused of cracking down on civic and human rights in Hong Kong and in mainland China. (Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP)

Two leading rights groups have called on United Nations member states to use the upcoming human rights review of China at the UN Human Rights Council to call out its ongoing failure to fully implement previous recommendations related to civic freedoms.

CIVICUS, a global human rights alliance and the Asia Democracy Network (ADN) made the appeal in a joint statement on Jan. 19.

The lack of action to implement civic freedom recommendations raises questions as to how serious China is about upholding its international human rights obligations, the groups said.

China’s human rights record is going to be reviewed at the 45th session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on Jan. 23.

CIVICUS and ADN submitted a joint appeal for a UPR in July last year where they highlighted a range of issues related to China’s failure to implement 33 civic rights recommendations.

The groups expressed concerns that China has only partially implemented one recommendation.

"China continues to be 'the world’s biggest jailer of media workers'"

Rights groups have criticized China’s communist regime for the use of vague and broad security and public order laws to criminalize human rights defenders, journalists and critics, as well as other forms of harassment imposed on them, including movement restrictions, travel bans, surveillance and social media restriction.

“We are further alarmed about the pervasive censorship on all forms of dissent both online and offline, the assault on the media and the crackdown on protests,” the groups said in the statement.

It is extremely worrying that China legalises the use of enforced disappearances, under the Criminal Procedure Law through "residential surveillance in a designated location" (RSDL) — which allows people to be detained in secret outside the protection of the law. This has been mainly used against human rights defenders and critics of the government, they said.

Due to it widespread crackdown on press freedom, China continues to be “the world’s biggest jailer of media workers,” with more than one hundred currently detained.

“China’s state and privately-owned media are under the Communist Party’s ever-tighter control, while the administration creates more and more obstacles for foreign reporters,” the statement said.

“China has used a range of vague and broad security laws to silence dissent both off and online and harass activists,” said David Kode, Advocacy and Campaigns Lead at CIVICUS.

“States should recommend that China adhere and respect its international human rights obligations in law and practise and call on them to end reprisals against human rights defenders, journalists, dissidents and critics,” he added.

In their submission to the UN, the groups said the authorities in Hong Kong have prosecuted and convicted peaceful protesters including pro-democracy leaders. Many have been charged with organizing, inciting participation in or participating in an "unauthorized assembly" under the Public Order Ordinance.

"There has been a relentless assault on fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong"

In Hong Kong, freedom of association has been drastically undermined by the draconian National Security Law imposed in June 2020. Dozens of NGOs, social movements, pro-democracy groups and trade unions, have been disbanded and shut down due to fear of the law, and many organizations also had to relocate.

“Since the last review there has been a relentless assault on fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong against pro-democracy leaders and activists”, said Ichal Supriadi, Secretary General of the ADN.

Civic space in China is currently classified as "closed" by the CIVICUS Monitor, the most serious category, indicating the existence of severe civic space restrictions.

The groups called on UN member states to press the Chinese government on several recommendations.

They are pressing for the undertaking of a consolidated process to review and repeal legal provisions that unwarrantedly restrict the legitimate work of human rights defenders, including "inciting subversion of state power", "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" and defamation.

The groups seek a review of all restrictive laws in Hong Kong especially the National Security Law and sedition law, in order to bring them into line with ICCPR Article 19 and other international law and standards in the area of freedom of expression.

China should be pressured to immediately and unconditionally drop all charges and release all human rights defenders, journalists and critics detained for exercising their fundamental rights to freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression, and review their cases to prevent further harassment, the groups said.

Other countries have been urged to press China to ensure that journalists and writers may work freely and without fear of retribution for expressing critical opinions or covering topics that the government may deem sensitive.

The Chinese government should amend laws and regulations to guarantee fully the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, the groups said.

