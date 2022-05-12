News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

UN kicks off aid drive for new Timor-Leste mothers

World Food Program is providing nutritional assistance for hundreds of thousands of malnourished mothers

UN kicks off aid drive for new Timor-Leste mothers

Malnourished pregnant and lactating women in Timor-Leste attend the launch of an aid program by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in collaboration with Timor-Leste's Ministry of Health at the Metinaro Health Center in Dili on May 11. (Photo: WFP Timor-Leste)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: May 12, 2022 09:12 AM GMT

Updated: May 12, 2022 12:02 PM GMT

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in collaboration with Timor-Leste's Ministry of Health is providing nutritional assistance for hundreds of thousands of malnourished pregnant and lactating women in the Catholic-majority country.

The aid, with support from the Chinese government, comes in the form of Super Cereal, a fortified blend rich in vitamins and minerals. The aim is to help more than 144,000 women in 13 cities over the next four months.

Josefina Pereira, WFP Timor-Leste’s social behaviour change communications officer, told UCA News on May 12 that WFP had received about US$1 million from China to procure Super Cereal for the women.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health in Timor-Leste to distribute the food items through community health centers across the country,” she said.

She said the Catholic Church was not directly involved in helping the aid effort. “In this program, we don't directly work with church people whether in parishes, dioceses or Catholic schools,” she added.

The aid for mothers also helps supplement another WFP food program targeting malnourished schoolchildren through a feeding program, including in Catholic schools, with funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

"Many communities are struggling to meet their food needs due to the pandemic and natural disasters like last year’s cyclone"

At the launch on May 11 at the Metinaro Health Center in Dili, Health Minister Odete Maria Freitas Belo said the food aid for mothers comes at the right time amid a crisis in the country.

"Many communities are struggling to meet their food needs due to the pandemic and natural disasters like last year’s cyclone,” she said, referring to Typhoon Seroja, which killed 41 people and damaged 2,163 hectares of agricultural land in April 2021.

In Timor-Leste, food security and malnutrition remain persistent challenges, according to WFP.

The recently published results of a UNICEF survey on the nutritional status and risk factors for malnutrition in children and women, including those affecting infant and young child-feeding practices, found that among children under 5, some 47 percent were suffering from stunted growth and 32 percent were underweight.

It also found that 30 percent of women of reproductive age were anemic.

Meanwhile, in a recent socioeconomic impact assessment conducted by the government, 38 percent of households had to reduce the quality of their diet, while 21 percent of those in the lowest wealth bracket had to skip a meal to cope with dwindling income or resources.

“We thank China for its timely funding, which is absolutely critical in sustaining our life-saving response in the country"

Dageng Liu, WFP country director in Timor-Leste, said the conflict in Ukraine was adding more pressure to already high food prices around the world, stretching people’s ability to sustain an adequate diet.

“We are honored to be working alongside the Ministry of Health to assist the most vulnerable people with life-saving food and nutrition support when they need us the most,” he said.

“We thank China for its timely funding, which is absolutely critical in sustaining our life-saving response in the country.”

Xiao Jianguo, China's ambassador to Timor-Leste, said that "providing humanitarian assistance is one of our priority areas."

“With this contribution, we will be able to improve the standard of living of women and their families,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Do nuns know how to be attractive? Do nuns know how to be attractive?
Catholic woman athlete honored in Bangladesh Catholic woman athlete honored in Bangladesh
Arrest of Hong Kong cardinal problematic for the Vatican Arrest of Hong Kong cardinal problematic for the Vatican
UN kicks off aid drive for new Timor-Leste mothers UN kicks off aid drive for new Timor-Leste mothers
Hong Kong Catholics concerned about Cardinal Zen's safety Hong Kong Catholics concerned about Cardinal Zen's safety
Nigerian priest dies at the hands of kidnappers Nigerian priest dies at the hands of kidnappers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Quest for self rather than faith puts many on the Camino de Santiago

Quest for self, rather than faith, puts many on the Camino de Santiago

A new survey on what motivates hundreds of thousands of people to make the “Way of St. James” each year towards the famous Spanish shrine of Santiago de Compostela

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.