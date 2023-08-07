News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UN hails peace after deadly clashes in Lebanon’s refugee camp

The fighting between Palestinian armed groups last week in Ein El Hilweh camp left 13 killed and thousands displaced

A man walks past closed shops in Ein El Hilweh camp in Beirut, Lebanon after deadly clashes between armed groups. (Photo: AFP)

Published: August 07, 2023 10:09 AM GMT

A United Nations agency providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees hailed efforts for peace after deadly clashes between armed groups in a refugee camp in Lebanon left 13 killed and thousands displaced.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) “welcomes efforts from all parties concerned in returning the calm to Ein El Hilweh camp, Lebanon, following the armed clashes that took place during the past week,” the agency said in a statement on Aug. 6.

The camp is home to about 70,000 refugees, mostly Palestinians but also Syrians, Lebanese and migrants.

During the 1974 Arab-Isarel war, Israeli forces allegedly attacked the camp, killing at least 11 residents and injuring about 32.

The UN General Assembly established UNRWA in 1949 to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the 1948 Palestine war. The agency operates in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. 

The statement came after armed Palestinian groups Al Fatah and two Islamist militant outfits, Jund al Sham and Shabab al Muslim, clashed in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Violence erupted after Fatah reportedly accused the Islamists of gunning down its military general, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, in the camp on July 30, the Associated Press reported.

The fighters have used machine guns and rocket launchers to attack each other, turning the camp into a battleground, media reports say.

Various countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar have urged their citizens to leave the country and issued travel warnings.

The days of fighting left 13 killed, more than 50 injured and forced 2,000 Palestinians to flee their shelters, UNWRA reported.

The agency said on Aug. 6 that it has started collecting solid waste from some areas in the camp through a private contractor over the past two days.

Its sanitation laborers were expected to start their work in the areas least affected by the hostilities on Aug. 7. The expansion of cleaning operations to other areas will need to be preceded by an assessment and clearing of unexploded ordnances, UNWRA said.

The Maronite Bishops Council of Lebanon issued a statement on Aug. 2 to express concerns over violence and deaths in the Ain-el-Hilweh refugee camp.

The bishops urged the government and the military and security officials to "take immediate and definitive measures to put an end to the rampant dissemination of weapons within the camp," highlighting the obligation to "return to legitimate security."

On Aug. 3, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to demand an end to the volatile situation, warning that Lebanese troops may intervene to stop the fighting, the Associated Press reported.

Despite living in Lebanon for generations, Palestinians are not granted citizenship and do not enjoy benefits and rights like Lebanese citizens.

Lebanon’s security forces do not assert control of the Ein El Hilweh camp. Instead, a network of Palestinian factions controls the camp’s security.

