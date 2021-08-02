X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Food will transform from being mere stuff for sustenance to producing jobs and economic growth at the same time

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: August 02, 2021 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2021 04:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
2

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption

Jul 30, 2021
3

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
4

Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens

Jul 30, 2021
5

Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
6

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on

Jul 30, 2021
7

Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers

Jul 30, 2021
8

The Eucharistic face to face

Jul 30, 2021
9

Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste

Jul 30, 2021
10

Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions

Jul 30, 2021
Support UCA News
UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses Indian farmers in New Delhi on July 22 during a mock parliament as they protest against agricultural reforms. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis has warned against exploiting nature to the point of sterilization.

New technologies have been developed to increase “the planet’s capacity to bear fruit” and people continue to “exploit nature to the point of sterilization,” he said in a video message to the UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems held in Rome recently.

The pope said that the “scandal” of hunger is a “crime that violates basic human rights.”

The pre-summit in Rome was meant to set the table for the first-ever full summit at UN headquarters in New York in September.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development took part in the event and stressed the need for justice and human dignity while feeding the world.

The Rome summit included not only governments and multilateral organizations but farmers, environmental groups and youth representatives.

More than 811 million people go to bed with an empty stomach every night while more than 2 billion people are overweight

The aim is to achieve food security, nutrition, climate change and equity and inclusion before fulfilling the sustainable development goals meant to reduce poverty, hunger and inequality by 2030.

To know that something is wrong with the current food security, consider this fact: more than 811 million people go to bed with an empty stomach every night while more than 2 billion people are overweight.

The day has come knocking with farmerless farms, monitored by drones and fostered with chemicals to churn out commercial crops from patented seeds, to be processed into something resembling food.

At the September summit, food will be metamorphosed beyond mere stuff for sustenance. In its new avatar, it will have to produce jobs and economic growth at the same time.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We no longer have to think of food as a form of sustenance but as a circle that also produces jobs and economic growth,” Agnes Kalibata, UN special envoy on food summits, said in an interview on the sidelines of the Rome summit.

In New York, two basic approaches will be taken up: industrialize food production in developing countries in Asia and Africa, and make farming more sustainable by roping in small farmers, women farmers and indigenous people and their production methods.

Farming in Asian countries is known for traditional methods stretching from production to consumption. But a country like India, an agrarian economy, has already legislated bills to allow more corporate participation and industrial farming.

Precision agriculture, genetic engineering, data collection, digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) will be taken up for discussion to enhance food security and nutrition while addressing climate change.

This comes even as the pandemic has added as many as 180 million people to a total food-insecure population of about 830 million people, which comes to more than 10 percent of the world’s 7.8 billion population.

This is the first significant rise in world hunger since 2005, according to the State of the Food Security and Nutrition in the World Report 2021 by the UN food agency.

On international markets, food prices were up 33.9 percent year on year in June, according to the U.N food agency’s price index.

Switching over to "sustainable" diets is the proposed solution to climate change and malnutrition. This shift in thinking is followed up with an action plan centered on the theme “reduce.”

Reduce conversion into agricultural lands, reduce small-time farmers’ disconnect with supply chains and, above all, reduce food waste and loss.

In India, ranking 94th among 107 nations on the Global Hunger Index, nearly 40 percent of the agricultural produce results in post-harvest losses

This is the first time the whole food system will discuss food loss and waste on a global scale.

Underdeveloped nations in Asia and Africa stand guilty on this front. Poor food storage systems in many households mean food waste is not taking place in wealthy nations' kitchens and five-star facilities alone.

According to studies, a third of the food produced in the world, costing US$1 trillion is wasted, including more than one-third of the aquaculture and fisheries production every year.

In India, ranking 94th among 107 nations on the Global Hunger Index, nearly 40 percent of the agricultural produce results in post-harvest losses, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

The participants have come to the conclusion that global hunger cannot be ended with the demand for more.

The UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) was announced in 2019 by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Behind the move to shift in global diets, UNFSS is accused of creating industrial, ultra-processed "fake foods" as false solution to people’s desire for a sustainable future and farming.

The main fault with this system is keeping the local indigenous knowledge at bay while planning a transformation.

Stressing that access to food is a basic human right, Caritas Internationalis denounced the move to promote industrial agriculture

The presence of the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a strategic partner of the summit ensures a free hand for influential multinationals to make agriculture a corporate affair and reap rich dividends.

This backdoor entry of agricapital for the first time in a major way can derail the well-tested member-state arrangement at the UN, opponents observe.

Another conflict of interests is the appointment as special envoy of the summit of Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), a Bill Gates-funded program that lays stress on genetically modified seeds, monocultures, agrochemicals, biotechnologies and a free market.

A number of small-farmer organizations and indigenous groups chose to boycott the Rome pre-summit citing the exclusion of their exclusive farming knowledge at the September summit. They instead conducted their own parallel events.

Stressing that access to food is a basic human right, Caritas Internationalis issued a statement ahead of the Rome event in which the charity arm of the Church denounced the move to promote industrial agriculture.

Food systems cannot be transformed by just promoting industrial agriculture, said Aloysius John, secretary-general of Caritas Internationalis.

Caritas is advocating promotion of community-based traditional agriculture and agroecology.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope warns against using God, others for selfish aims
Aug 3, 2021
UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
Aug 3, 2021
True joy comes from doing God's will, pope tells youngsters
Aug 3, 2021
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Aug 3, 2021
Pakistani pastor denies Taliban captured his church
Aug 3, 2021
Korean Church official opposes revival of nuclear power plants
Aug 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021
Obligation or opportunity?
Aug 2, 2021
Letter from Rome: My oldest friend has just turned 100
Aug 2, 2021

Features

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum
Aug 2, 2021
UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork
Aug 2, 2021
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Navigating the hazards of the Cathosphere

Navigating the hazards of the “Cathosphere”
Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa

Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
From Kennedy to Biden By Way of the West Wing

From Kennedy to Biden, By Way of the West Wing
A postmodern heresy

A post-modern heresy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me trust You completely

Lord, help me trust You completely
“Take heart, it is I” Grant me the grace to hear this

“Take heart, it is I” Grant me the grace to hear this

Saint Peter Julian Eymard | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter Julian Eymard | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.