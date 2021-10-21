X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

UN chief urged to help resolve Myanmar crisis

Global bodies want Antonio Guterres to lead high-level efforts to end rights violations by the junta

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 21, 2021 08:35 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2021 08:40 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
2

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
3

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
4

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
5

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
6

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
7

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
8

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
9

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
UN chief urged to help resolve Myanmar crisis

People wait for detainees to be released from Insein Prison in Yangon after authorities let out thousands of people jailed for protesting against the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, on Oct. 19. (Photo: AFP)

International rights groups have urged the United Nations chief to increase diplomatic pressure and help resolve the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

In a joint letter to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Oct. 20, the signatories including 97 rights groups and 15 individuals urged him to personally lead high-level efforts to address the increased violations of the right to freedom of religion or belief since the military coup on Feb. 1.

The groups, including Christian Solidarity Worldwide and Christian Freedom International among others, also urged the international community to increase humanitarian assistance, especially for ethnic and religious minorities who have been internally displaced.

“There is serious concern that the military will increase the use of hate speech and propaganda targeted at non-Buddhist religious groups to attempt to divide the resistance and deflect and divert attention from the coup and subsequent oppression and economic collapse,” the groups said in the letter.

They said hate speech against Christians has increased in recent months and Christian figures have been murdered and arbitrarily detained by the military.

“Religious oppression is a long-standing issue in Myanmar, and the coup has emboldened the military to further persecute Christians and Muslims living in the country,” the letter said.

The Burmese military must end all hostilities against religious minorities, release all religious and political prisoners, step down from power

A young Christian pastor was shot dead along with other three civilians while churches have been damaged or destroyed by the military’s artillery shelling in Chin state.

Catholic churches have also been attacked by the military in Kayah state in eastern Myanmar where four civilians were killed and eight others wounded by the military’s artillery shelling on a church in late May.

The military raided mosques in Kachin state in June and a custodian of the mosque was arbitrarily detained.

The attacks on protesters and religious minorities have been widespread and systematically carried out on the orders of the same general who also ordered the mass killings of Rohingya in 2017, described as genocide by a UN fact-finding mission, the letter said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The Burmese military must end all hostilities against religious minorities, release all religious and political prisoners, step down from power, and allow the democratically elected government to resume,” the groups said.

They called on the international community to impose an international arms embargo and targeted sanctions on the military’s financial sources to put effective pressure on the regime.

“With current UN and ASEAN efforts failing to achieve any progress, the office of the UN secretary-general has the authority to mobilize the international community to support his diplomatic efforts to achieve change in Myanmar,” the letter stressed.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers
Philippine govt allows firms to bar unvaccinated workers
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodian peace deal
Democracy languishes 30 years after Cambodian peace deal
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Support Us

Latest News

Robredo comforts families of Philippine drug war victims
Oct 21, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus
Oct 21, 2021
US bans Malaysian firm's gloves over forced labor
Oct 21, 2021
Widodo criticized for rights violations in Indonesia
Oct 21, 2021
Indonesian police praised for dismissing cop facing rape charge
Oct 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim

Pope releases shocking letter from Church sex abuse victim
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.