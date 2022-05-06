News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UN chief makes historic visit to Nigeria

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on his first official trip to Africa’s most populous nation since assuming office

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is on a two-day working visit to Nigeria, his first visit to Nigeria since assuming office.

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: May 06, 2022 02:25 AM GMT

Updated: May 06, 2022 02:27 AM GMT

The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres has made his first official visit to Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation.

The UN chief, who is on a two-day working visit to the country, proceeded to Borno state, which is currently battling the Boko Haram insurgency.

While in Maiduguri, Borno’s state capital, he visited state governor Babagana Zulum before meeting families affected by the Boko Haram conflict which has ravaged the region for more than 12 years.

From the field mission, Guterres headed to Abuja, the nation's capital, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari and other government functionaries.

In Abuja, he officiated at a wreath-laying ceremony for victims of the 2011 bombing at the UN House and met with various delegates comprising young people, women, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community and journalists.

Besides evaluating the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities in the country, he assessed the progress and challenges of Covid-19 recovery efforts.

According to officials, the secretary-general's first visit to Nigeria since assuming office is part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visits to nations.

