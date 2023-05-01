News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis

UN secretary-general will provide an update on a review of critical relief operations in the country of 38 million

UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media prior to meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 27. (Photo: AFP) 

AFP, Doha

By AFP, Doha

Published: May 01, 2023 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: May 01, 2023 06:10 AM GMT

UN chief Antonio Guterres will gather international envoys at a secret location in Doha on Monday in an increasingly desperate bid to find ways to influence Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

Considered the world's biggest humanitarian crisis by the United Nations, Guterres's quandary has been deepened by the Taliban administration's move to stop girls going to school and most women from working, even for UN agencies.

The Taliban government, which took back power in August 2021, will be absent from the talks with representatives from about 25 countries and international organisations, according to diplomats.

Ahead of the talks, a small group of women staged a protest in Kabul on Saturday to oppose any international recognition of the Taliban government. But the UN and Western powers are adamant this will not be discussed.

"Any kind of recognition of the Taliban is completely off the table," said US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

Apart from confirming that the Taliban leadership is not on the list of participants, the UN has refused to provide any specifics including the location in Qatar's capital or who will join Guterres.

The Taliban's deputy minister for refugees Mohammad Arsala Kharoti said on Sunday that "such meetings will not have any results."

"As long as they don't establish proper relations with the Emirate (Taliban-ruled Afghanistan) and no representation of the Emirate is present, these meetings won't be successful to a great extent," he told AFP at Kabul airport.

In Doha, the UN secretary-general is also to give an update on a review of the world body's critical relief operation in Afghanistan, ordered in April after authorities had stopped Afghan women from working with UN agencies, diplomats said.

The UN has said it faces an "appalling choice" over whether to maintain its huge operation in the country of 38 million.

Torn apart over the Ukraine war and other global tensions, the UN Security Council powers united on Thursday to condemn the curbs on Afghan women and girls and urge all countries to seek "an urgent reversal" of the policies.

The Afghan foreign ministry rejected the call and said the ban "is an internal social matter of Afghanistan".

UN 'in a trap' 

Richard Gowan, UN expert for the International Crisis Group, an independent NGO, said the UN is "in a trap over Afghanistan".

"Guterres has to untangle a very complicated knot. He needs to find a way to keep aid flowing into Afghanistan, but the Taliban ban on women is a huge blow to the UN's ability to operate in the country."

Gowan said the international community wants the UN to maintain its critical presence.

"There are lots of differences among Security Council members over Afghanistan. But everyone, including Russia and China, agrees it is better to have the UN in Kabul than not."

The United Nations has given few indications of what proposals could be made at the meeting.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday the aim "is to reinvigorate international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on Afghanistan".

The global body also wants "unity or commonality of message" on women's and human rights, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

"Recognition is not an issue," Dujarric insisted. Whether the Taliban government takes up Afghanistan's UN seat is for the UN General Assembly to decide.

But the UN and other groups have been holding increasingly intense discussions on how to engage with the Taliban authorities and possibly offer incentives for change.

US Afghanistan envoy Thomas West has been travelling across West Asia in recent weeks meeting different governments and groups.

Last year the United States moved $3.5 billion of seized Afghan assets into a Swiss-based fund to pay for relief and imports that are not controlled by the Taliban authorities.

Suggestions have been made that the US administration should consider easing sanctions.

"Much as we might prefer to see regime change in Afghanistan, for the foreseeable future a reasonably stable and sufficiently capable Taliban government is needed to help facilitate humanitarian programs, neutralise ISKP (Islamic State), and avert state collapse and civil war," Washington think tank the Middle East Institute said in a report last week.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis UN chief, envoys in crucial talks on Afghanistan crisis
Pope Francis urges Hungarians to 'open doors' to migrants Pope Francis urges Hungarians to 'open doors' to migrants
Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine Pope Francis on plane talks about Ukraine
Women ordained to the diaconate: synodal reflection Women ordained to the diaconate: synodal reflection
Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine
Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kupang

Archdiocese of Kupang

Kupang archdiocese covers 14,150.15 square kilometers, comprising five districts of Kupang, Rote, Sabu, Alor and South

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Tunxi

Apostolic Prefecture of Tunxi

Tunxi (or Tunki) is the seat of the Latin Catholic Apostolic prefecture (a pre-diocesan jurisdiction,

Read more
Diocese of Mannar

Diocese of Mannar

The diocese stretches over a land area of 3,952.1 square kilometers. "Mannar" means "deer river" or "silt river."

Read more
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.