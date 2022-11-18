UN calls for protection of Myanmar minority rights

Resolution follows fact-finding mission’s report claiming that the junta has committed war crimes

Rohingya refugees listen to a speaker during a 'Genocide Remembrance Day' rally marking the 5th anniversary since fleeing Myanmar from a military offensive, at a refugee camp in Ukhia on Aug 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

A United Nations resolution has called on Myanmar's junta to immediately end all violations of international law and to ensure the protection of the human rights of all persons in Myanmar, including Rohingya and other minorities.

The UN General Assembly's Third Committee adopted the resolution on the human rights situation of Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar on Nov. 16.

It was alarmed by the findings of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar “of evidence of serious human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, perpetrated by the security and armed forces of Myanmar, which amount to the gravest crimes under international law.”

The resolution also reiterated its deep concern at the excessive use of force by Myanmar security and armed forces, the continuing forced displacement of civilians, the recruitment of children, abductions, arbitrary detentions, killings and maiming, attacks on schools, hospitals and places of worship and large civilian gatherings.

"A greater role of regional countries is necessary to avoid a regional crisis"

“All efforts to protect the rights of civilians in Myanmar, including Rohingya, will be in vain if root causes are not well addressed, emphasizing that the military, as the main perpetrator of all crimes against humanity, must be held accountable as soon as possible,” Myanmar’s representative said in response to the resolution.

Myanmar's representative at the UN is aligned with the National Unity Government, established by elected politicians the junta ousted in last year’s coup.

Bangladesh’s representative welcomed the resolution’s approval, noting that the root causes of the crisis must be addressed and that a greater role of regional countries is necessary to avoid a regional crisis.

More than 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to Bangladesh following a military crackdown in 2017 and they remain in camps in the neighboring country.

Inside Myanmar, about 600,000 Rohingya are still facing discriminatory restrictions imposed by the authorities, such as being deprived of their rights to citizenship, freedom of movement and access to essential services.

The UN fact-finding mission report found that Myanmar’s military committed four of the five acts constituting genocide against the Rohingya. It said military chief Min Aung Hlaing and five other senior generals must be prosecuted for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as Bengalis, saying that they are interlopers from neighboring Bangladesh despite many of their ancestors having lived in the country for decades.

The conflict-stricken Southeast Asian nation is facing political, economic and humanitarian crises following the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021 which toppled the democratically-elected civilian government.

Myanmar’s junta has faced mounting pressure from the international community over rights abuses against the Rohingya in Rakhine state as proceedings against Myanmar and its military leaders are already underway at the International Court of Justice.

