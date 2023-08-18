News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

UN blasts N. Korea's arms buildup ignoring hunger, poverty

North Korea accused of prioritizing its nuclear arms program over providing basic necessities for its people

UN blasts N. Korea's arms buildup ignoring hunger, poverty

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to the press after a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in North Korea, at UN headquarters in New York on Aug. 17. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, United Nations

By AFP, United Nations

Published: August 18, 2023 05:59 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2023 06:02 AM GMT

North Korea was accused at the UN Security Council on Aug. 17 of spending heavily on its nuclear arms program while its people go hungry and lack basic necessities.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council that people in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have experienced increasingly severe political repression while economic conditions have worsened, with widespread systematic human rights violations.

"Many of the violations I have referred to stem directly from, or support, the increasing militarization of the DPRK," he said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He cited the widespread use of forced labor, including by children, to "support the military apparatus of the state and its ability to build weapons."

The hearing, requested by the United States, was the first in the Security Council on human rights in North Korea in six years and came as Pyongyang has sped up its testing of nuclear-capable missiles in the past year, heightening tensions across East Asia.

Surrounded by diplomats from more than 50 countries, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield denounced in a joint statement "human rights violations and abuses" that she said were "inextricably linked with the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile development."

Elizabeth Salmon, the UN Human Rights Office's special rapporteur on North Korea, said the prolonged shutdown of the country's borders, the result of global sanctions, has led to increased hardship for the people, including food shortages.

"The frozen conflict is being used to justify continued militarization within the DPRK with devastating effects on its people," she said.

Salmon said Pyongyang's policy is to prioritize resources for the military.

"The leadership in the DPRK continues to demand its citizens to tighten their belts so that the available resources could be used to fund the nuclear and missiles program," she said.

Ilhyeok Kim, a North Korean defector, told the council that he had been forced at a young age to work in fields without compensation and that the grain they grew all went to the military.

"The government turns our blood and sweat into a luxurious life for the leadership and missiles that blast our hard work into the sky," he said.

"The money spent on just one missile could feed us for three months," he said.

In the hearing, most council members decried the deterioration of living conditions and human rights in North Korea, which lives under stiff sanctions instituted by the council and major countries over its nuclear weapons program.

While there was no delegate from Pyongyang present at the Security Council, representatives from China and Russia argued that it was not the place to review North Korean human rights issues.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, denounced what he called "a cynical and hypocritical attempt by the US and its allies to advance their own political agenda."

The two countries said the discussion was unconstructive and offered no solutions to bring down strategic tensions in the region.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings
Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change
Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua
Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine
3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India 3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India
Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sagar

Diocese of Sagar

The diocese covers four districts:Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha and Guna of Madhya Pradesh. Sagar district is the third

Read more
Diocese of Vijayapuram

Diocese of Vijayapuram

Vijayapuram diocese belonging to the Latin Rite comprises an area of 9000 square kilometers. Vijayapuram diocese was

Read more
Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

Eparchy of Muvattupuzha

The Muvattupuzha diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Muvattupuzha comprises civil

Read more
Archdiocese of Capiz

Archdiocese of Capiz

In a land area of 2,663 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Capiz and the City of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.