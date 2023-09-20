News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

UN aid convoy enters via rebel-held Syria border crossing

The 17 trucks arrived Tuesday from Turkey, the first since the Security Council's authorization expired in July

UN aid convoy enters via rebel-held Syria border crossing

Volunteers unload a truck as a convoy carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Syria after crossing the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on Sept. 19. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Bab Al-Hawa

By AFP, Bab Al-Hawa

Published: September 20, 2023 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: September 20, 2023 05:19 AM GMT

UN aid for civilians on Tuesday entered rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the first such convoy since a Security Council mechanism expired in July.

The convoy "consists of 17 trucks loaded with various relief materials from the United Nations", said Mazen Alloush, a border official on the rebel-held side.

An AFP correspondent saw trucks pass through the crossing bearing signs with the logo of the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Under a 2014 deal, aid for millions of residents of Syria's last remaining rebel strongholds in the country's north and northwest had largely passed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing -- without the authorization of Damascus.

But in July, the Security Council failed to reach consensus on extending the mechanism, and the UN said a subsequent Syrian offer to keep the crossing open for another six months contained "unacceptable" conditions.

Last month, the UN announced it would resume the aid deliveries after reaching an agreement with Damascus for a six-month period, in a deal that raised concerns among relief groups who wanted Syrian authorities kept out of the process.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Tuesday's convoy delivered "50 tons of assistance".

It included "hygiene kits and educational items for some 46,000 people, nutrition support for 10,000 babies, tents and non-food items for 5,000 people, and enough supplies for 260,000 medical procedures", OCHA said in a statement.

'More will follow' 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the resumption of the "life-saving humanitarian deliveries", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Though our humanitarian operations have continued to assist millions of people in need in northwest Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing has long been central to the UN's efforts to deliver aid" there, Dujarric said in a statement.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist group formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, controls the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Following a February 6 earthquake that struck both northwest Syria and southern Turkey, Syrian authorities agreed to temporarily open two other border crossings -- Bab al-Salama and Al-Rai.

Authorizations for those two crossings were subsequently renewed and are set to expire on November 13.

However, some 85 percent of the UN aid for the rebel-held areas goes through Bab al-Hawa.

"More trucks and missions will follow in the days ahead," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.

"The UN and its partners reach 2.6 million people each month with cross-border aid," he added on X, formerly Twitter.

OCHA said that "more than 4,000 trucks with UN aid" have entered northwest Syria through the three crossings so far this year.

About three million people, the majority of them displaced, live in areas controlled by HTS, while another 1.1 million are in zones under the control of Turkey-backed groups.

Civil war erupted in Syria after President Bashar al-Assad's government crushed peaceful protests in 2011.

The conflict has killed more than half a million people and driven half the country's pre-war population from their homes.

Roughly half of Idlib province and parts of neighboring provinces are controlled by HTS, considered a terrorist group by Damascus, as well as by the US and UN.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Catholics help immigrants integrate into society Korean Catholics help immigrants integrate into society
Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo deserves our support Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo deserves our support
China ‘sinicizes’ world-famous Xiguan Mosque China ‘sinicizes’ world-famous Xiguan Mosque
Filipino activists freed after alleged abduction Filipino activists freed after alleged abduction
Indonesian police charge Catholic for defaming state official Indonesian police charge Catholic for defaming state official
Maryknoll priest ministers to Filipinos working abroad Maryknoll priest ministers to Filipinos working abroad
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Zhengding

Diocese of Zhengding

Shijiazhuang is the provincial capital of Hebei Province in northern China. It governs 6 districts, 5 prefectural

Read more
Diocese of Shaoguan

Diocese of Shaoguan

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chaozhou/Shíuchow/Shaoguan is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Pope John Paul II erected the Latin rite diocese of Neyyattinkara, based in southern most part of Kerala state, on June

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.