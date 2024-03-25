News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UN agency for Palestinians barred from N. Gaza aid deliveries

WHO head said on X that blocking UNRWA aid deliveries was 'denying starving people the ability to survive'
Protesters chant slogans during an anti-Israeli demonstration at Palestine Square in Tehran late on March 24 amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

AFP, Palestinian Territories
Published: March 25, 2024 04:58 AM GMT
Updated: March 25, 2024 05:07 AM GMT

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said on March 24 that Israel had definitively barred it from making aid deliveries in northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is highest.

"Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the Israeli Authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any @UNRWA food convoys to the north," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency, said on X.

"This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine."

Israel did not immediately respond Sunday to AFP's request for comment about Lazzarini's statement.

UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told AFP the decision had been relayed in a meeting with Israeli military officials on March 24. It followed two denials in writing for convoy deliveries to the north last week.

No reason for the decision was given, Touma said.

Gaza faces dire humanitarian conditions as a result of Israel's war against Hamas that began nearly six months ago, triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Last week a UN-backed food security assessment warned that famine was projected to hit the north of Gaza by May unless there was urgent intervention.

UNRWA has not been able to deliver food to the north since Jan. 29, Touma said.

"The latest decision is another nail in the coffin" for efforts to get desperately needed aid to Gazans reeling from war, Touma said.

Martin Griffiths, head of the UN humanitarian coordination office, said on X on March 24 that UNRWA "is the beating heart of the humanitarian response in Gaza."

He added: "The decision to block its food convoys to the north only pushes thousands closer to famine. It must be revoked."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said on X that blocking UNRWA aid deliveries was "in fact denying starving people the ability to survive."

Earlier Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an end to the "non-stop nightmare" endured by Gaza's 2.4 million people in the territory's worst-ever war.

Israel has accused UNRWA staff members of participating in the October 7 attack and called the agency "a front for Hamas."

Touma said Israeli authorities on March 24 also rejected a UN request to send a team to Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where fighting has flared for almost a week, "to evacuate people who are injured."

Israel's military campaign to eliminate Hamas has killed at least 32,226 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

