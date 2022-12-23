News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Ukrainian woman gives pope names of POWs

Names of prisoners, including her husband's, were given hoping the pope 'may be able to facilitate their liberation'

Ukrainian woman gives pope names of POWs

Pope Francis meeting a Ukranian a mother with her son whose husband is a prisoner of war. (Photo: Vatican news)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: December 23, 2022 05:57 AM GMT

Updated: December 23, 2022 06:02 AM GMT

A Ukrainian woman with her young son presented Pope Francis with several gifts and the names of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including her husband's.

Larysa and her son, Serhii, met the pope at the end of his general audience at the Vatican Dec. 21.

The names of the prisoners were given in the hope that the pope "may be able to facilitate their liberation or at least an improvement in their conditions of detention," the Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano, reported. Pope Francis already has helped facilitate hundreds of prisoner exchanges with Ukraine and Russia.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

It is not known the exact number of people on this new POW list, the newspaper reported.

Larysa also gave the pope a calendar titled, "Azovstal," the name of the large steel plant in Mariupol that sheltered the city's last group of organized defense against the Russian siege and eventual takeover of the city. The pope leafed through each of the full-color pages of the calendar.

She also gave the pope a Marian icon and a traditional-styled Ukrainian shawl. Serhii gave the pope a pair of white boxing gloves that belonged to his father and a spiral bound notebook, which, according to the Vatican newspaper, had a map of Europe and Ukrainian soil affixed to the cover.

Diana Yurash, the wife of Andrii Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See, gave the pope a didukh -- a traditional Christmas decoration made from sheaves of wheat from the year's harvest.

"They are the last sheaves harvested in fields where now there are bombs and mines," Iryna Skab, embassy assistant, told the Vatican newspaper.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine Church is forced to work with dictator’s son Philippine Church is forced to work with dictator’s son
Vietnamese converts bring others to Christmas Vietnamese converts bring others to Christmas
Tiananmen vigil organizers face trial in Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil organizers face trial in Hong Kong
China dialogue pioneer marks 75 years of priesthood China dialogue pioneer marks 75 years of priesthood
Fight to clear Fr Stan Swamy’s name 'will continue' Fight to clear Fr Stan Swamy’s name 'will continue'
Japanese bishops slam ‘dangerous weaponizing’ Japanese bishops slam ‘dangerous weaponizing’
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Diocese of Wuchang

Diocese of Wuchang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuchang is a diocese located in the city of Wuchang in

Read more
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.