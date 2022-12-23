Ukrainian woman gives pope names of POWs

Names of prisoners, including her husband's, were given hoping the pope 'may be able to facilitate their liberation'

Pope Francis meeting a Ukranian a mother with her son whose husband is a prisoner of war. (Photo: Vatican news)

A Ukrainian woman with her young son presented Pope Francis with several gifts and the names of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including her husband's.

Larysa and her son, Serhii, met the pope at the end of his general audience at the Vatican Dec. 21.

The names of the prisoners were given in the hope that the pope "may be able to facilitate their liberation or at least an improvement in their conditions of detention," the Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano, reported. Pope Francis already has helped facilitate hundreds of prisoner exchanges with Ukraine and Russia.

It is not known the exact number of people on this new POW list, the newspaper reported.

Larysa also gave the pope a calendar titled, "Azovstal," the name of the large steel plant in Mariupol that sheltered the city's last group of organized defense against the Russian siege and eventual takeover of the city. The pope leafed through each of the full-color pages of the calendar.

She also gave the pope a Marian icon and a traditional-styled Ukrainian shawl. Serhii gave the pope a pair of white boxing gloves that belonged to his father and a spiral bound notebook, which, according to the Vatican newspaper, had a map of Europe and Ukrainian soil affixed to the cover.

Diana Yurash, the wife of Andrii Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See, gave the pope a didukh -- a traditional Christmas decoration made from sheaves of wheat from the year's harvest.

"They are the last sheaves harvested in fields where now there are bombs and mines," Iryna Skab, embassy assistant, told the Vatican newspaper.

