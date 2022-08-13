News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Ukrainian president thanks pope for prayers

Pope Francis speaks by phone with Volodymyr Zelensky as the nation endures ongoing aggression

Ukrainian president thanks pope for prayers

Pope Francis embraces a young Ukrainian refugee. (Photo: Vatican News)

Vatican News

By Vatican News

Published: August 13, 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2022 10:59 AM GMT

A telephone conversation between Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took place on Friday, 12 August, nearly six months after the start of the war in Ukraine.
 
Their conversation came as part of the Pope’s oft-expressed solidarity with all the Ukrainian people.
 
Presidente Zelensky broke the news himself in a tweet. The two men spoke of the horrors being suffered by the Ukrainian people since Russia invaded on 24 February, and the president expressed his gratitude to the Pope for his prayers.
 
"Our people need support of world spiritual leaders who should convey to the world the truth about acts of horror committed by the aggressor in Ukraine," wrote the President.
 
Shortly thereafter, in a separate tweet, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, reiterated the news of the telephone conversation, adding that "Ukrainian state and society will be happy to greet the Holy Father”, expressing hopes for a visit by Pope Francis to Kiev.
 
Other conversations
 
The Pope and the President have spoken twice before by phone and video call.
 
Speaking to the Italian Parliament on 22 March, President Zelensky spoke about his conversation with Pope Francis, adding that the Pope had said “very important words.”
 
Earlier, on 26 February, two days after Russia’s invasion, the two men spoke by phone.
 
During that conversation, Pope Francis expressed to the president "his deepest sorrow for the tragic events that are taking place in the country."
 
Shortly afterward, President Zelensky said, "I thanked the Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine and for a truce. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness."
 
The Pope's appeals
 
On numerous occasions since the beginning of the conflict, the Pope's thoughts have gone out to the people of Ukraine.
 
At his most recent General Audience, on 10 August, Pope Francis lamented the ongoing suffering of the Ukrainian people, "who are still suffering from this cruel war."
 
He also expressed a special thought for the "many migrants who are continually arriving."
 
Throughout these months, the Pope has continually appealed for the world not to forget the war in Ukraine nor to tire of welcoming those who are forced to flee their homes in search of peace.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ukrainian president thanks pope for prayers Ukrainian president thanks pope for prayers
Hong Kong censors animated film over protest scene Hong Kong censors animated film over protest scene
Taiwan's islanders unfazed by beat of China war drum Taiwan's islanders unfazed by beat of China war drum
US Catholic agencies feel pinch of fewer donations US Catholic agencies feel pinch of fewer donations
A migrant mother and her son hug after 17 years A migrant mother and her son hug after 17 years
Detained Nicaraguan bishop speaks of forgiveness Detained Nicaraguan bishop speaks of forgiveness
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

African Catholic actor wants to evangelize through cinema

African Catholic actor wants to evangelize through cinema

Well-known actor and film producer in Ivory Coast is not shy about using the big screen to share his Catholic faith

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.