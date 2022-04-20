News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Ukrainian Marine to pope: Mariupol 'what hell on earth looks like'

Commander's letter to the pope was also shared on Twitter by Andrii Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See

Ukrainian Marine to pope: Mariupol 'what hell on earth looks like'

The partially destroyed Mariupol drama theatre was bombed on March 16 as Russian troops intensified a campaign to take the strategic port city in eastern Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: April 20, 2022 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2022 04:58 AM GMT

A Ukrainian Marine commander has pleaded with Pope Francis to do everything to save the city of Mariupol, which is close to being captured by Russian forces.

"I am turning to you for help because the time has come when prayers are not enough," Major Serhiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, wrote in a letter published April 18 by the Ukrainian online newspaper Pravda.

The commander's letter to the pope was also shared on Twitter by Andrii Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See.

Russian forces have focused their attacks on eastern Ukraine, particularly Mariupol. If captured, the port city would connect the Donbas region with Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

In his letter, Volyna said he had not read about the pope's appeals to the world on Ukraine's behalf because he had "been fighting for more than 50 days, completely surrounded, and all I have time for is a fierce battle for every meter of this city that is surrounded by the enemy."

"I am a warrior. I am an officer who took an oath of allegiance to his country. And I am ready to fight to the end. (I do so) despite the overwhelming force of the enemy, despite the inhumane conditions on the battlefield, the constant artillery and rocket fire, the lack of water, food and medicine," he wrote.

"I have little time to describe all the horrors I see here every day. Women with children and babies are living in bunkers at the factory, they are hungry and cold"

He also wrote that while he is sure Pope Francis has seen a lot in his life, "I am sure that you have never seen the things that are happening to Mariupol, because this is what hell on earth looks like."

"I have little time to describe all the horrors I see here every day. Women with children and babies are living in bunkers at the factory, they are hungry and cold. Every day they are living in the sights of enemy aircraft. The wounded die every day because there is no medicine, no water, no food," Volyna wrote.

Volyna urged Pope Francis to aid the people of Mariupol and to bring the world's attention to the atrocities committed by Russian forces.

"Bring the truth to the world, evacuate people and save their lives from the hands of Satan, who wants to burn all living things," he wrote.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Tensions rise over nuclear conflict as two Koreas talk tough Tensions rise over nuclear conflict as two Koreas talk tough
Ramos-Horta returns as president of Timor-Leste Ramos-Horta returns as president of Timor-Leste
Rights groups pull no punches over Indonesian prisons Rights groups pull no punches over Indonesian prisons
Filipino clergymen defend outspoken support for Robredo Filipino clergymen defend outspoken support for Robredo
Christians bear brunt of junta violence in Myanmar Christians bear brunt of junta violence in Myanmar
Jerusalem's Christian churches resist Israeli settlers Jerusalem's Christian churches resist Israeli settlers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

US Catholic diocese to pay 875M for sexual abuse claims

US Catholic diocese to pay $87.5M for sexual abuse claims

The amount for settlement over clerical sexual abuse will be the largest cash payment by any Catholic diocese in bankruptcy to date in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.